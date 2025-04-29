EveryONE Medicines, a company focused on pioneering individualized precision therapeutics for rare and difficult-to-diagnose conditions, and Mendelian, a leader in AI-driven rare disease case-finding, today announced a strategic partnership to enable patients in the UK to have timely access to innovative treatments.

This collaboration will leverage Mendelian's advanced AI platform to analyze patient data within the UK's healthcare ecosystem, identifying individuals who may benefit from EveryONE Medicines' innovative treatment approaches for rare diseases, ultimately enhancing the ability to find patients who can benefit from individualized precision therapeutics. The collaboration will generate new insights and deliver practical solutions that drive systemic change within the NHS, transforming the patient journey from symptom onset to treatment access.

EveryONE Medicines provides individualized precision therapeutics tailored to the specific disease-causing genetic mutation of each patient. Inspired by the story of Mila, EveryONE Medicines was founded on the commitment to make personalized medicines commercially viable and, in turn, accessible to anyone who can benefit from them. Personalized medicine represents a revolutionary shift from a one-size-fits-all approach to healthcare, instead tailoring treatments to an individual's unique genetic makeup. This has the potential to unlock effective treatments for rare conditions, offering renewed hope to patients who have long been underserved by traditional medical approaches.

"Our collaboration with Mendelian is crucial for establishing the necessary groundwork in the UK," said Kent Rogers, CEO at EveryONE Medicines. "By focusing on systemic change and addressing barriers to access, we can ensure that our personalized treatments reach the patients who need them, without unnecessary delays."

"This collaboration will transform healthcare, allowing the incredible potential of individualized precision therapeutics to be realized. The UK and the NHS can lead the world in this innovative endeavor, making a profound difference by providing patients with life-changing care precisely when they need it," said Peter Fish, CEO at Mendelian. "By working to understand the current challenges in the system and address them, we can pave the way for seamless integration of individualized treatments into the NHS."

Key Objectives of the Partnership:

Analyze UK healthcare resource utilization, map patient journeys, and comprehensively assess patient outcomes, including direct/indirect costs and caregiver burden. Establish New Pathways: Develop and implement patient-focused care pathways, incorporating robust, evidence-based testing protocols that align with and advance the NHS Rare Disease Action Plan.

Develop and implement patient-focused care pathways, incorporating robust, evidence-based testing protocols that align with and advance the NHS Rare Disease Action Plan. Build Foundations for Future Care: Generate evidence and insights to lay the groundwork for the effective, real-world implementation of enhanced testing and personalized treatments.

This collaboration is dedicated to creating a tangible impact on the lives of patients with ultra-rare diseases in the UK by not only identifying them but also ensuring that the healthcare system is prepared to provide them with the most advanced and personalized care.

About EveryONE Medicines:

EveryONE Medicines is pioneering a scalable, global framework to design, develop, and manufacture individualized medicines for children with life-threatening neurodegenerative diseases. We're building an integrated, end-to-end system that leverages connections to a network of diagnostic firms, treatment centers, and a standardized AI-driven ASO drug design and development process-one that can be scaled to treat thousands of children and sustained through new regulatory pathways and accelerated reimbursement. By employing advanced algorithms and proprietary ASO design, we aim to correct unique genetic variants causing these diseases with individualized therapies. For more information, please visit us at www.EoMeds.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mendelian:

Mendelian is a UK-based MedTech company focused on expediting the diagnostic journey for rare and hard-to-diagnose diseases. Through its AI platform, MendelScan, Mendelian analyses large-scale electronic health record (EHR) data to identify potential cases, working in partnership with the NHS and others to improve diagnosis and patient access to care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429827883/en/

Contacts:

EveryONE Medicines

Nicole P. Ouellette

pr@eomeds.com

Mendelian

Peter Fish

Peter@mendelian.co