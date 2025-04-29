Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') announces that Mr Michael Jonathan Prentis, Director of the Company, has purchased 4,000 ordinary shares of £0.20 each.

Following the transaction Mr Michael Jonathan Prentis holds 22,104 ordinary shares in the Company.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.