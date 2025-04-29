SpotlightAIDrastically Increases Efficiency in Analyzing a 70 Hectare Plot of Farmland Contaminated by Explosives Supporting the Restoration of Ukraine's Vital Agricultural Production

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven security solutions, today announced the completion of its single largest drone-based agricultural survey reaching a new milestone in partnership with NIBULON Ltd., Ukraine's leading grain exporter and agricultural organization. The project leveraged Safe Pro's patented SpotlightAI artificial intelligence platform running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud infrastructure to rapidly analyze 70 hectares of farmland contaminated by explosive threats-achieving a 366x increase in efficiency compared to traditional human analysis.

Key Highlights:

40,309 photos analyzed by AI for deadly explosive threats by SpotlightAI with over 77 confirmed detections

with over 77 confirmed detections SpotlightAI performed 366x faster in locating detections using AI-powered image analysis vs. human-based image analysis of individual images (estimated at 3 minutes per image)

performed 366x faster in locating detections using AI-powered image analysis vs. human-based image analysis of individual images (estimated at 3 minutes per image) AI-assisted analysis powered by AWS hypercompute completed analysis in 5.5 hours (including human quality control) in comparison to an estimated 252 workdays (8hrs./day) if performed by a human analyst

70 hectares (larger than 52 NFL-sized football fields) of farmland surveyed by commercially available, off-the-shelf drones in less than 8 hours

This milestone marks one of the largest agricultural drone-based demining projects ever completed using AI technology, positioning Safe Pro Group at the forefront of the emerging global demining technology market. The completed survey is the latest strategic development in Safe Pro's multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NIBULON and underpins the growth opportunity for SpotlightAI in helping restore Ukraine's massive contaminated farmland-a key driver for its national economic recovery and global food security.

"The impressive results of our largest survey project with NIBULON clearly demonstrates SpotlightAI's disruptive potential to transform humanitarian demining, agricultural restoration, and infrastructure rebuilding in Ukraine and in other post-conflict zones worldwide," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. "We are proud to work alongside of NIBULON to address the unprecedented scope of contamination in Ukraine's farmland. Our AI-powered drone imagery analysis platform can significantly compress demining surveying time from years to months, drastically lowering costs, mitigating risk, and enabling accelerated land release for critical industries like agriculture and mining."

According to NASA Harvest, the war in Ukraine has caused the abandonment of between 5.2 and 6.9 million acres of farmland costing Ukraine around $2 billion in lost crops in 2023 lost production that could have fed more than 25 million people for an entire year. The enormous area of land, located along the front lines of the war and in areas that have recently been retaken by Ukraine, can be potentially surveyed by SpotlightAI to determine the precise location of mines and UXO. NIBULON is one of the leaders in Ukrainian grain exports and agricultural production through partnerships with more than 4,500 Ukrainian agricultural producers, who together supply high-quality agricultural products to 76 countries worldwide through its vast rail transportation fleet and 83 vessels built in its own shipyard.

In Ukraine, an area estimated to exceed 138,503 km2 (Source: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine) (roughly equivalent to the area of the State of North Carolina) is potentially contaminated by landmines and UXO. Utilizing existing methodologies, it could take more than a decade and cost more than $30 Billion (The World Bank, The Ukraine Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment, February 2025), to survey and clear the contaminated land in Ukraine.

Safe Pro's proprietary AI models have analyzed more than 1,290,679 drone images in Ukraine, pinpointing over 23,286 explosive remnants of war (ERW) across 5,338 hectares (over 13,190 acres). Operating at lightning speed on the AWS cloud, SpotlightAI analyzes each drone image in a fraction of a second. In contrast, traditional human analysis can take several minutes per image-a process that could span decades if done manually.

The SpotlightAI software ecosystem utilizes advanced machine learning (ML) models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of rapidly identifying and locating 150+ types of land mines and UXO. Operating locally for rapid object detection and locating, or through the hyper scalability of the AWS Cloud, SpotlightAI can process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery, providing customers with unique flexibility based on evolving operational needs. Enhanced with the hyper scalability of the AWS cloud, SpotlightAI can securely generate detailed, high-resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest and can plot detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution 2D and enhanced, interactive 3D maps. These maps can provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

