In a historic breakthrough for sustainable filmmaking, Green Toolkit and A24 have achieved what no other collaboration has before: ISO 14067 certification for a major international film. The upcoming feature film Mother Mary has officially become the first production worldwide to meet the rigorous standards of the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) setting a new benchmark in entertainment sustainability. A24, the studio behind Academy Award-winning films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, continues to lead the industry with its commitment to climate responsibility.

Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway in A24's Mother Mary First International Feature Film Certified under ISO 14067 by Green Toolkit © Frederic Batier, A24

The certification was achieved through A24's collaboration with Green Toolkit, the world's first ISO-compliant sustainability software platform designed specifically for film, TV, and streaming productions. By providing precise, automated tools to reduce carbon emissions, minimize waste, and manage resources efficiently throughout all phases of production, Green Toolkit has delivered a new standard of data accuracy and comparability.

Recognizing the benefits of Green Toolkit's innovative software, A24 has fully integrated the tool into its production workflows.

A Milestone for North American Productions

The achievement is especially significant because it represents the first successful integration of Canadian and U.S.-specific factors and data sources into ISO 14067 certification for film production. By including regionally relevant criteria such as the Canadian and U.S. energy grid. Green Toolkit has established a new global standard for ISO-compliant carbon accounting in North America. This capability ensures that the methodology is tailored to accurately reflect the unique environmental factors impacting North American productions.

Since its launch in 2022, Green Toolkit has been adopted by productions in over 37 countries, making it the leading ISO-compliant sustainability software in the entertainment industry. By retroactively integrating data from 2024 productions, A24 is establishing a comprehensive emissions baseline for 2025, enabling accurate tracking of CO2 savings and financial impacts of their sustainability efforts.

"Achieving ISO 14067 certification is a transformative milestone for Mother Mary and the entire film industry," said Lisa Plesser, CEO of Green Toolkit. "This collaboration with A24 proves that impactful sustainability solutions are possible when innovative technology meets bold, forward-thinking partners. We are proud to support A24's trailblazing journey with our Green Toolkit."

Strategic Partnership with Green Spark Group

In a further step toward industry transformation, Green Toolkit is entering a strategic partnership with Green Spark Group, a leading sustainability consultancy for the entertainment industry. Green Spark Group, based in Vancouver, Canada, brings local insight and international experience to the table.

About Green Toolkit

Launched in 2022, Green Toolkit is the world's first ISO-aligned sustainability software platform tailored specifically for the entertainment industry. The platform helps productions track and reduce their environmental impact through innovative, automated tools. Since its launch, it has supported over 1500 films, series, and event projects including Mother Mary (A24).

