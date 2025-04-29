The Energrid NA7 incorporates ZTT's self-developed 3S-integrated power conversion system (PCS) and supports 2000 V high-voltage DC input. From ESS News Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. , Ltd. (ZTT) has recently unveiled its latest innovation-the ENERGRID NA7 liquid-cooled energy storage system with a storage capacity of 7. 58 MWh. The system presented at the 13th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE2025) in Beijing earlier this month, is housed within a standard 20-foot shipping container and is designed for a range of applications including shared energy storage and renewable ...

