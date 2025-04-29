Villa Homes: Villa Raises $40M to Fast-Track Construction of Attainable Housing

Villa Has Created a Scalable, Affordable Alternative to Traditional On-Site Construction and is Modernizing the Way That New Housing is Built With Offsite Construction

Villa , a leading offsite homebuilding platform, today announced that it has raised $20 million of new funding to accelerate its mission of making homebuilding easier, faster, and more cost-efficient. The round was led by Unless with participation from existing investors Atomic and Tectonic Ventures , and other undisclosed strategic investors. This funding will enable Villa to scale its operations and advance its vision of using offsite homebuilding to make housing more attainable for many Americans.

In addition to its platform-level fundraise, Villa has established a "PropCo" development joint venture with Unless with an initial commitment of $20M of equity capital. This joint venture is actively funding development of entry-level homes using Villa's offsite construction platform across multiple projects located in prime locations. The joint venture has already closed on its initial acquisitions of infill development land sites in both California and Colorado, which are now breaking ground. Villa will begin delivering homes available for sale to homebuyers later this year. Unless has a feature to increase its commitment by an additional $30M+ over time as Villa's development program scales, which, when fully deployed, is expected to fund the development of more than 350 homes.

Villa's capital-light business model functions as a demand aggregation and fulfillment platform, partnering with numerous offsite homebuilding factories. Villa combines these supply chain partnerships - which include some of the largest factories in the U.S. - with technology purpose-built to deliver offsite construction at scale with a modern customer experience. Its tech-forward approach leverages AI, machine learning, and software tools to boost construction efficiency. Villa's diverse supply chain allows it to efficiently build a wide range of housing products, including accessory dwelling units (ADUs), single-family homes, duplexes/triplexes, townhomes, and other typologies.

"We believe the best solution to America's housing affordability and availability crisis is to increase the supply of smaller, entry-level homes by using modern offsite construction, technology, and operational discipline to rethink how homes are built and bought," says Villa CEO Sean Roberts . "While building homes in factories is something America has done for decades, it has been an underutilized tool for adding new housing in the context of the current affordability crisis. Offsite construction delivers faster timelines and drives greater cost efficiency than most other methods. With Villa pushing the frontiers of how offsite construction can be deployed, offsite is poised to become a much bigger portion of the supply landscape in the coming decade."

This funding comes on the heels of strong momentum for Villa, marked by several key milestones:

Primary homebuilding. In 2024, Villa launched its primary homebuilding segment, expanding from its success with building ADUs. Villa's primary homebuilding segment spans a variety of typologies from scattered-site builds for individual customers, infill community developments, and larger scale build-to-rent community developments.



Leadership in ADUs. Villa has scaled to become one of California's largest builders of detached accessory dwelling units for both individual homeowners and institutional clients.

Villa has constructed several hundred ADUs for individual homeowners all over California - across more than 100 different local jurisdictions - establishing it as a leading builder of detached ADUs. Over the last two years, Villa has expanded into providing its offsite homebuilding services to a wide spectrum of institutional clients (public REITs, private equity, other investors and developers), including numerous multifamily owner/operators who have built detached ADUs with Villa to create additional units at their apartment properties throughout California. More information on multifamily densification by utilizing ADUs with Villa can be found here . Villa ranked as the #1 retailer of manufactured homes installed on permanent foundations in California and the #3 retailer of manufactured homes in California overall in 2024, according to data from Sawtooth Research Group.



Geographic expansion. Villa has launched operations in Colorado, its second state, targeting some of the highest cost locations in the state in which to deploy its offsite homebuilding approach to add much-needed attainable housing.



Industry recognition. Villa was named the winner of the prestigious 2024 Ivory Prize for Construction and Design, voted the Most Innovative Start-Up People's Choice award winner at the 2025 International Builders' Show (hosted by the National Association of Homebuilders), and named to HousingWire's Tech100 list for innovation in housing.

"Villa has proven that its innovative, capital-light approach can scale rapidly while maintaining cost-efficient, high-quality delivery of homes in highly desirable neighborhoods," says Aaron Marsh , partner/CFO at Unless. "In a housing market where affordability is increasingly out of reach, Villa is leading the charge on building a scalable, attainable solution that brings offsite construction into a new era of adoption. This funding will allow the Villa team to build on their success and radically expand the commercialization of factory-built housing into new applications - something we see as a massive opportunity over the next decade given the many structural tailwinds behind the Villa thesis."

About Villa:

Villa is a next-generation homebuilding platform that applies modern offsite construction methods and technology to efficiently build much-needed housing. Villa's mission is to be the easiest, fastest, and most cost-efficient way to build high-quality homes. By partnering with a wide network of offsite housing manufacturers that build home products to Villa's designs and specifications, Villa acts as a technology-powered demand aggregation and fulfillment platform. From discovery and feasibility to permitting, installation, project management, and post-completion service, Villa offers a seamless, end-to-end customer experience. Villa also operates as a merchant homebuilder and principal developer with capital partners. For more about Villa, please visit http://villahomes.com/ .

About Unless:

Unless is an investment firm that delivers unique insights and partnership for industrial entrepreneurs and limited partners. Purpose-built to catalyze the new industrial revolution, Unless invites our partners to reflect on what's at stake and envision the possibilities. For more about Unless, please visit http://unless.co .

