Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI), the leader in AI-driven multilingual communication solutions, is pleased to announce that VerbumAgentis, the innovative multilingual communication platform first unveiled in January 2025, is now officially in production. VerbumAgentis is ready to meet the strong growing demand from customer service centers and enterprises striving to offer simultaneous, real-time multilingual communication. This communication milestone signifies a new era for call centers and businesses seeking to seamlessly enhance simultaneous communication and customer experience across language barriers.



"We built VerbumAgentis to remove the delay, the confusion, and the friction in language interpretation," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta Inc. "Now, both agents and customers communicate in real-time. No pauses. No delays. Just understanding."

Unlike solutions aimed at replacing human agents, VerbumAgentis is built to work alongside customer service center professionals, providing augmented capabilities that empower them to perform at their very best. By combining advanced AI technology with human intelligence, the platform enables businesses to achieve significant operational benefits, including reduced costs, improved customer experiences, and enhanced data security.

VerbumAgentis leverages OneMeta's state-of-the-art AI to deliver real-time multilingual interpretation effortlessly. The platform allows agents to respond in their native language, while the customer hears the reply instantly in their own native language. The result is fluid, natural communication without delays or third-party interpreters.

Unlike conventional tools or AI parrots that mimic speech with delays, VerbumAgentis provides true real-time, simultaneous interpretation. Agents type in their native language, and customers hear spoken responses immediately-without waiting for translation cycles. The system supports live, natural, and uninterrupted conversations, giving the feel of native-language interactions on both ends.

VerbumAgentis is designed to address the complex needs of global communication. The platform offers the following groundbreaking features:

Real-Time Multilingual Conversations : Fluid communication with simultaneous AI responses that eliminate traditional interpretation delays.

: Fluid communication with simultaneous AI responses that eliminate traditional interpretation delays. Human-AI Collaboration : Empower agents to oversee and customize AI-generated responses in their native language, ensuring accuracy and personalization.

: Empower agents to oversee and customize AI-generated responses in their native language, ensuring accuracy and personalization. Extensive Language Support : Supports over 150 languages, enabling businesses to interact effectively with diverse audiences.

: Supports over 150 languages, enabling businesses to interact effectively with diverse audiences. Always-On Availability: Operates securely 24/7 with SOC2 and HIPAA-compliant security protocols, ensuring peace of mind for businesses and their customers.

VerbumAgentis provides customer service centers with expanded capabilities that go beyond efficiency. By using VerbumAgentis, organizations can deliver higher-quality interactions, address multilingual communication challenges, and meet the growing expectations of consumers worldwide.

"VerbumAgentis was created to enhance, not replace, human agents," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta Inc. "By integrating this technology, businesses can achieve an unparalleled balance of operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. It's about empowering agents to do their job better and helping organizations deliver exceptional experiences."

Strong Growth Across Industries

VerbumAgentis is built for industries with diverse and evolving communication needs. It's already rapidly gaining demand in the following sectors:

Customer Support : Seamlessly provides instant multilingual assistance without requiring multilingual agents.

: Seamlessly provides instant multilingual assistance without requiring multilingual agents. Healthcare : Breaks down language barriers in critical, life-impacting interactions between medical providers and patients.

: Breaks down language barriers in critical, life-impacting interactions between medical providers and patients. Retail & E-Commerce: Builds stronger customer relationships by delivering personalized real-time support, regardless of preferred language.

Innovation and Security

OneMeta delivers secure, scalable, and future-proof technology. VerbumAgentis complies with stringent SOC2 and HIPAA standards, addressing the critical need for robust security in today's digital ecosystem.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a multilingual enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary end-to end natural language processing architecture allows the spoken and written words to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's technology supports real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 150 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of enterprise security and privacy.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

For more information about VerbumAgentis and its capabilities, visit www.onemeta.ai.

