The first of its kind in 25 years, the long haul fiber network will connect Phoenix and Querétaro with cutting-edge, low latency fiber infrastructure, ready for service in Q4 2026

C3ntro Telecom (C3ntro), a leader in global telecommunications and fiber infrastructure provider, announces today the launch of its most ambitious initiative to date: the Tikva Project. Tikva represents a transformative leap in cross-border connectivity, establishing a state-of-the-art, 2,500-kilometer fiber optic network between Phoenix, Arizona, and Querétaro, Mexico. Designed with AI-ready fiber technology, multi-duct capacity, and a diverse, low-latency Pacific route, Tikva delivers a fully underground, redundant cross-border solution. This milestone marks the first project of its kind in over 25 years and positions C3ntro as the single provider delivering unified service-level agreements (SLAs) across the U.S. and Mexico, while covering key cities along Mexico's Pacific corridor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429510666/en/

The first of its kind in 25 years, this long haul fiber network will connect Phoenix and Querétaro with cutting-edge, low latency fiber infrastructure, ready for service in Q4 2026.

The Tikva network, which began construction in March of this year, is slated to be ready for service in Q4 2026, offering hyperscalers, cloud providers, carriers, international operators and enterprises an unparalleled solution for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity, including dark fiber and wavelength services at 100/400/800Gb speeds. The project leverages advanced fiber technology with hyperscale-class construction and underground installations to ensure maximum reliability and scalability. By connecting Phoenix, one of North America's fastest-growing data center markets, with Querétaro, Mexico's leading data center hub, Tikva will enable seamless data exchange across two of the most critical AI data center regions in the world.

Key Highlights of the Tikva Project:

Unprecedented Scale : A 2,500-kilometer fiber optic network traversing a unique, diverse Pacific route through Mexico with multi-duct capacity.

: A 2,500-kilometer fiber optic network traversing a unique, diverse Pacific route through Mexico with multi-duct capacity. Cutting-Edge Technology : Hyperscale-class fiber quality designed to support AI-driven applications and next-generation connectivity needs.

: Hyperscale-class fiber quality designed to support AI-driven applications and next-generation connectivity needs. Strategic Connectivity : Links Phoenix's booming data center market with Querétaro's established ecosystem, covering the most important cities on the Pacific side of Mexico and providing express routes to major cities along the corridor.

: Links Phoenix's booming data center market with Querétaro's established ecosystem, covering the most important cities on the Pacific side of Mexico and providing express routes to major cities along the corridor. Enhanced Reliability : Underground installations and redundant cross-border connectivity safeguard infrastructure while maintaining low latency.

: Underground installations and redundant cross-border connectivity safeguard infrastructure while maintaining low latency. Future-Ready Design: One SLA and a single provider across countries ensure simplified service and scalability for customers as demands for digital services and AI workloads grow.

"Tikva is not just a network; it's a symbol of hope and progress," said Simon Masri, President of C3ntro Telecom. "This project embodies our commitment to bridging borders with technology and empowering businesses with world-class connectivity. We are proud to have one of the world's largest hyperscalers already contractually committed, which underscores the confidence in our vision. With Tikva, we are redefining what's possible in digital infrastructure across Mexico and the United States."

The Tikva Project will feature 29 intermediate landing points (ILAs/PoPs) across key cities in Mexico and the U.S., including edge data center capabilities, ensuring robust local data delivery along its route. It also introduces a new diverse cross-border connection via Nogales, further strengthening regional resilience.

As C3ntro celebrates over three decades of innovation in telecommunications, the Tikva Project underscores its leadership in advancing global connectivity. By uniting two major data center regions with cutting-edge infrastructure, C3ntro is setting a new benchmark for excellence in fiber networks.

For more information about the Tikva Project or C3ntro Telecom's services, please visit www.c3ntro.com or contact us at pr@c3ntro.com.

About C3ntro Telecom

C3ntro Telecom operates a state-of-the-art carrier-grade fiber network across Mexico's major cities, offering dark fiber and wavelength services for low-latency, high-performance data center interconnectivity. Designed for hyperscalers, carriers, and cloud service providers, our AI enabled network features reliable, redundant infrastructure to support current and future needs. With over 30 years of experience, we also provide voice, SMS, virtual numbers, and traffic management services, making us a trusted partner for carriers, CPaaS providers, and enterprises.

Join Us on Our Journey to Shape the Future of Connectivity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429510666/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

C3ntro Telecom

Email: pr@c3ntro.com

Tel: +13054021499

iMiller Public Relations for C3ntro

Ilissa Miller

Tel: +1.914.315.6424

Email: primillerpr.com