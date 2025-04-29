Meizu Launched the World's First Offline Payment Function for AR Glasses

HONG KONG, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a user utters a payment confirmation command, the merchant instantly receives payment from the smart glasses. Payment can be completed simply via the smart glasses, with no need for users to pull out their phones. This is not a scene from a sci-fi movie but the world's first implemented offline payment function for AR glasses.

In Hong Kong on April 29, 2025, Meizu announced its official launch of the world's first offline payment function for AR glasses, which was initially integrated into the StarV Air2 smart glasses. It is learned that the function is set to be gradually implemented in Q3 this year, and all new smart glasses to be launched by Meizu in 2025 will offer this payment function. This innovation not only delivers a fresh payment experience for consumers but also marks another major breakthrough for Meizu in the smart glasses industry.

Ushering in a New Era of Payment as the World's First

The offline payment function for AR glasses unveiled this time marks its global debut. This achievement stems from the deep collaboration between Meizu and the cross-border payment technology team of Ant International Alipay+. Leveraging the cutting-edge payment technology of Alipay+, Meizu harnessed multiple AR glasses capabilities, such as optical waveguide display technology, voice noise reduction and capture technology, and camera-based code scanning technology, to innovate payment scenarios, delivering a more convenient payment experience for overseas users. At the Ant International Alipay+ Global Partner Summit, this pioneering function attracted widespread attention and recognition from industry partners.

Pioneer in AI Ecosystem Integration

Meizu's leading position in the smart glasses industry is undeniable. According to public data, the StarV series captured 41.5% of the AR smart glasses market in the first quarter after its launch, ranking first in China. In 2025, the StarV Air2 maintained the top spot on JD.com's Best-Selling Smart Glasses List for three consecutive months. The introduction of this offline payment function not only strengthens the StarV series' competitive edge but also underscores Meizu's industry responsibility of pioneering advancements in the AR glasses sector.

Meizu has consistently led the industry in AR technology, as most directly evidenced by its products. For instance, the highly popular StarV Air2 is equipped with the world's smallest Micro LED display system and features optical waveguide lenses made of tempered glass to ensure clarity and enhance the user experience.

Amid the rapid growth in the current AR glasses market, Meizu actively integrates AI ecosystems to expand the application boundaries of smart glasses. Its self-developed Flyme AI model, coupled with collaborations with leading third-party AI models like Alibaba Cloud's Tongyi Qianwen, ByteDance's Doubao, and Baidu's ERNIE Bot, delivers smarter and more convenient AI services to users. The offline payment function exemplifies another achievement in Meizu's AI ecosystem integration. It enhances the practicality and appeal of smart glasses while creating new business growth drivers for Meizu. It is expected to further drive market popularization of the StarV series and sustain business growth.

Unlock New Growth Frontiers for the Industry

Today, smart glasses are increasingly applied in work and daily life. The addition of the payment function expands application scenarios and accelerates market penetration and popularization of smart glasses. As a pioneer in smart glasses technology, Meizu sets technical benchmarks for the industry by exploring new scenarios and functions.

By building a "hardware + payment + services" ecosystem, Meizu is propelling smart glasses toward becoming the next-generation smart terminals after smartphones, unlocking new growth frontiers for the consumer electronics sector.

Meizu is the smartphone brand of DreamSmart Group, which carries AI eco-products in three product areas, which are smartphones, XR and smart cars. With deep technological expertise in multiple industries, DreamSmart is recognized as a leader in smart ecosystems.

The realization of the world's first offline payment function for smart glasses not only charts a new development path for the global consumer electronics industry but also drives progress across the AR glasses industry and its supply chain. With outstanding performance in technologies, products, and strategic planning, Meizu is leading the smart hardware industry toward a smarter and more convenient future, creating enhanced smart living experiences for consumers worldwide.

