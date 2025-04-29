Black Book Research: Netsmart Ranked #1 in Physical Therapy and Outpatient Rehabilitation EMR & Practice Management: Black Book Survey Highlights Critical Tech Trends in 2025

Netsmart has been recognized as the top-rated provider of Electronic Medical Records(EMR) and PracticeManagement (PM) solutions for Physical Therapy (PT), Outpatient Rehabilitation and Speech Therapy practices in the 2025 Black Book Research Survey. In an independent evaluation of healthcare IT vendors, 902 rehabilitation and physical therapy physician practices assessed 58 EMR and PM solutions, with Netsmart TheraOffice® achieving the highest overall performance rating.

The latest Black Book Research survey, conducted from August 2024 to March 2025, gathered input from outpatient rehabilitation clinics, private physical therapy practices, speech language pathologists and multi-specialty physician groups offering rehabilitation services. The survey results reflect user satisfaction and system effectiveness in addressing the operational and clinical challenges within the rehabilitation sector.

TheraOffice, an integrated physical therapy and rehabilitation EMR, brings advanced capabilities, including patient intake, documentation, scheduling, billing, accounting and clinical reporting. The certified solution provides efficient documentation for physical therapy clinics of different?specialties?and sizes, including occupational therapy and speech therapy, and streamlines quality measure support for the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) program.

"As we continue to invest in our TheraOffice platform, we're not just investing in software; we're investing in the future of rehabilitation care," said Steve Dix, SVP & Managing Director of Specialty Practices, Netsmart. "In 2024 our TheraOffice EMR solution achieved ONC Certification allowing our clients to utilize advanced data capabilities within the Netsmart CareFabric ecosystem, helping enable them to meet MIPS requirements and achieve success now and in the future. This recognition reaffirms our relentless pursuit of innovation to equip therapists and rehabilitation professionals in delivering exceptional patient care. We are proud to lead the industry in bridging the gap of care across community-based settings."

Netsmart climbed ahead of established market therapy and rehabilitations leaders in eight of eighteen total key performance indicators, driven by five key factors as identified by industry providers:

Adapting to Evolving Regulatory Needs: Netsmart TheraOffice equips rehabilitation practices with comprehensive compliance tools that adapt to evolving regulatory needs, supporting alignment with CMS value-based care models, telehealth reimbursement changes, and MIPS/APM standards while aiming to reduce administrative burdens.

Supporting Value-Based Care Across Rehabilitation Specialties: Netsmart advanced analytics and interoperability tools are essential for rehabilitation practices transitioning to value-based care, providing actionable insights into patient outcomes, population health management, and cost-efficiency targets, while receiving praise from survey respondents for their seamless integration with other systems that facilitates continuity of care and supports performance-based incentives.

Optimizing Workflow Efficiency: Healthcare providers praised Netsmart for optimizing workflows through streamlined scheduling, documentation, and billing, while specialty features support efficiency and provider satisfaction.

Scalable and Specialty-Focused Solutions: Survey findings underscored Netsmart's scalable, rehabilitation-specific solutions as ideal for practices of varying sizes, enabling growth and adaptation to changing patient populations and establishing it as a leading EMR/PM provider in the rehabilitation sector.

Endorsed Excellence in Rehabilitation Care: Independent research confirms Netsmart's leadership in rehabilitation care, highlighting its innovative solutions, commitment to corporate excellence, and trusted, specialized tools recognized by providers across various disciplines.

Additionally, Netsmart was recognized for their revenue cycle management, telehealth, population health, health information exchange (HIE) capabilities and the vendor of choice for small and mid-size clinics.

Key Challenges in Outpatient Rehabilitation Technology

Outpatient rehabilitation and physical therapy providers face a dynamic regulatory landscape in 2025, with new compliance requirements impacting documentation, reimbursement, and interoperability. Updates to Medicare's Physician Fee Schedule and evolving value-based care models from CMS are compelling rehabilitation providers to adopt technology that enhances care coordination and outcome reporting.

Additionally, expanding interoperability mandates under the 21st Century Cures Act are increasing the need for EMR systems capable of facilitating seamless data exchange.

According to Black Book Research data, 79% of outpatient rehabilitation providers report that regulatory changes are driving their need to upgrade or replace their current EMR and PM systems.

Additionally, 84% of PT and rehab organizations cite interoperability challenges as a key barrier to effective care coordination.

Trends in EMR & PM Solutions for Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation

The 2025 Black Book survey results indicate that rehabilitation providers prioritize the following capabilities in their technology solutions:

Regulatory Compliance & Documentation Efficiency - Support for Medicare guidelines, MIPS, and evolving value-based care requirements.

Interoperability & Care Coordination - Enhanced data exchange with referral networks, HIEs, and remote patient monitoring platforms.

AI-Powered Clinical Decision Support - Analytics-driven tools aiding physical therapists in treatment planning, rehabilitation progress tracking, and patient risk management.

Revenue Cycle Management & Billing Optimization - Solutions that streamline claims processing, reimbursement accuracy, and financial management for rehabilitation providers.

Scalability & Usability - Configurable EMR and PM systems that support single-practice clinics, multi- location rehab centers, and enterprise health systems offering outpatient rehabilitation.

Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research, commented on the evolving EMR and PM landscape for physical therapy and rehabilitation providers: "The outpatient rehabilitation sector is navigating a period of unprecedented digital transformation. With regulatory demands intensifying and interoperability expectations rising, providers require comprehensive and adaptable EMR and practice management solutions that not only streamline workflows but also ensure compliance and enhance patient engagement. Our 2025 survey results underscore the importance of technology vendors delivering solutions that align with these critical industry needs."

With the outpatient rehabilitation sector experiencing rapid digital transformation, technology adoption remains critical to improving provider efficiency and supporting patient care outcomes. The 2025 Black Book survey results offer a comprehensive benchmark for rehabilitation providers evaluating EMR and PM solutions.

