Scipher Medicine and InnoSIGN Announce Partnership to Advance Precision Medicine in Immunology

Collaboration combines Scipher's unique RNAseq data, part of the largest non-oncology clinico-transcriptomic data lake and biobank, with InnoSIGN's proprietary Comprehensive Pathway Analysis (CPA) platform to enhance the understanding of complex immune-mediated diseases.

InnoSIGN, a company focused on industrializing RNAseq data through its proprietary signaling pathway technology and Scipher Medicine, a leading network biology, AI-data driven therapeutics company, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the understanding and treatment of complex immune-mediated diseases.

The collaboration will leverage Scipher Medicine's unique RNA sequencing data from patients with autoimmune, inflammatory and metabolic conditions. This rich dataset will be analyzed using InnoSIGN's proprietary pathway platform, which utilizes mRNA-based technology and advanced ML/AI algorithms to quantify the functional activity of the key signaling pathways that drive disease.

By combining Scipher's deep molecular insights with InnoSIGN's expertise in analyzing pathway activity, the partnership seeks to gain a more comprehensive understanding of disease mechanisms, identify novel biomarkers, and potentially pave the way for the development of more effective precision therapies. This approach goes beyond traditional genomic analysis to capture the dynamic functional state of cellular pathways.

Initial areas of collaboration will focus on several key immune-mediated diseases, including Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Psoriasis, Lupus, and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), as well as exploring insights relevant to GLP-1 therapies, which are showing increasing relevance in metabolic and inflammatory contexts.

"We are excited to be increasingly seen as the leading non-oncology data partner of choice for precision medicine innovation," said Reg Seeto, CEO of Scipher Medicine. "InnoSIGN is a perfect example of applying innovative technology to our proprietary RNAseq dataset. This collaboration has the potential to accelerate our understanding and lead to better outcomes for patients."

Eric Lindquist, CEO of InnoSIGN, commented, "Our platform is built to unlock new insights into the biological signals that drive disease, with future applications in diagnostics and companion diagnostics. Through our partnership with Scipher Medicine we're combining strengths to explore a wide range of immune and metabolic diseases. Together, we aim to uncover key disease drivers and help identify the patients most likely to benefit from targeted treatment."

The collaboration aims to generate novel data and insights that can support biomarker discovery, patient stratification, and inform future therapeutic development in these complex disease areas.

About Scipher Medicine

Scipher Medicine is driving the probability of success at each stage of drug development from discovery to commercialization by leveraging AI with network biology, and proprietary data, through our SPECTRA Rx and Dx platforms. Scipher has the industry's largest non-oncology clinico-genomic data asset and biobank in addition to EMR data for over 3 million rheumatology patients.

About InnoSIGN

The explosion of omics data, especially from high-throughput RNA sequencing, has transformed the biomedical research landscape. However, this overwhelming amount of data has also created a bottleneck-- researchers and clinicians are now inundated with complex datasets that are challenging to interpret and translate into actionable insights. InnoSIGN, a Philips Research spin out, addresses this critical need through its flagship product, Comprehensive Pathway Analysis (CPA). CPA bridges the gap between raw RNA data and meaningful biological interpretation by delivering a visual roadmap of functional signaling activity. This platform holds profound implications for pharmaceutical research, drug discovery, and precision medicine, particularly in patient stratification and treatment response prediction across a wide range of disease areas.

