29.04.2025 15:02 Uhr
GreenGeeks Reaches Major Sustainability Milestone With Over 45 Million kWh of Renewable Energy Matched

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2025 / GreenGeeks, the world's leading eco-friendly web hosting provider, proudly announces a major clean energy achievement: the purchase of 45,197 Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), equating to 45,197,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of renewable energy matched to its energy usage since 2009.

This milestone reflects GreenGeeks' core mission to deliver sustainable web hosting by replacing 3 times the energy it consumes with clean, renewable sources like wind and solar. By doing so, GreenGeeks helps fight climate change while supporting the growth of a greener digital economy.

As a trusted partner to over 55,000 small businesses, developers, and digital creators, GreenGeeks helps people create and grow their online presence through high-performance, reliable hosting backed by human-first support, all while keeping environmental impact at the forefront.

"Since our founding in 2009, we've believed the internet can be a force for good. Matching over 45 million kWh of renewable energy is proof that you can build powerful technology and still protect the planet," said Kaumil Patel, COO of GreenGeeks."

As digital infrastructure continues to grow, GreenGeeks remains committed to leading the hosting industry toward a greener, more sustainable future.

Contact Information

Anna Gargioni
agargioni@greengeeks.com
877-326-7483

.

SOURCE: GreenGeeks



