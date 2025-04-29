ActuaryList Launches as the Premier Global Job Platform for Actuaries, Connecting Talent Across 47 Countries

A Modern Resource Hub and Community for Actuarial Professionals Worldwide, Now Offering 300+ Weekly Roles

ActuaryList, the fast-growing global actuary job board dedicated exclusively to actuaries, is transforming the way actuarial professionals discover and secure career opportunities. With over 300 open roles and 50 new listings added each week across 47 countries and nearly 300 cities, ActuaryList is now recognized as the go-to destination for actuaries seeking career advancement in an increasingly global profession.

ActuaryList was founded with a simple mission: to make actuarial job searching smarter, faster, and more personalized for every career stage. Led by Syed Raza, FSA, MAAA - an industry expert with more than 15 years' experience in insurance, consulting, and actuarial software - ActuaryList leverages cutting-edge technology and deep sector expertise to match actuaries with the right opportunities, whether remote, hybrid, or on-site.

What sets ActuaryList apart is its ability to filter jobs not just by title and location, but by technical skills, sector, and career level. From interns and analysts to senior actuaries and leaders, professionals can discover roles tailored to their expertise and ambitions. The platform also offers a regularly updated blog with actionable career advice, interview preparation tips, and industry insights.

"I've seen first-hand how difficult it can be for actuaries to navigate generic job boards that don't understand our skills or needs," said Syed Raza, Founder of ActuaryList. "We built ActuaryList as a true resource hub and community - where actuaries can find opportunities, access expert advice, and take control of their career paths. Our goal is to make finding the right job easier and more rewarding for every actuary, everywhere."

ActuaryList is designed by actuaries, for actuaries. The platform's global team of actuaries, technologists, and designers is dedicated to continual innovation - ensuring ActuaryList remains the most relevant, user-friendly resource for actuarial careers. Hundreds of roles are updated weekly, with hand-curated opportunities from top employers in insurance, consulting, pensions, risk management, and beyond.

Whether you're a recent graduate, a mid-career professional, or a senior actuary, ActuaryList makes it easy to discover new opportunities, set up personalized job alerts, and stay connected to industry trends.

To explore open roles or subscribe for job updates, visit www.actuarylist.com.

