AmeriLife Marketing Group and Senior Health Insurance Direct Partner to Serve the Next Generation of Licensed Medicare Agents

AmeriLife Marketing Group (AMG), a national field marketing organization (FMO) for many of the industry's top insurance carriers and an affiliate of AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Senior Health Insurance Direct ("SHID") a national, independent broker offering a wide range of insurance plans including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement (Medigap), Medicare Prescription Drug and other supplement plans. Per the agreement, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The AMG partnership aims to streamline solutions and organizational resources for SHID's network of agents licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, focusing on recruitment and training for its downline agencies and agents.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a respected insurance brokerage in the Medicare market, especially in the Tampa Bay metroplex," said Nick Hildenbrand, president of AMG. "This collaboration between AMG and SHID is another significant milestone for our company. Together, we will work to tackle the complexities of the healthcare system, ensuring that our agents' valued clients receive the best possible information, care, and support."

As part of this partnership, SHID Founder Brian Luben will transition into a new senior leadership role within AmeriLife's Health Distribution. This move marks a significant shift in his responsibilities, aligning him more closely with AmeriLife's broader health distribution strategy and operations.

"AmeriLife's health distribution channel is an industry powerhouse, and I am incredibly proud to join a leading national FMO to further our company's collective growth," said Luben. "The extensive support that SHID will now receive as part of the AmeriLife family is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and dedication to serving our clients with the highest level of care and expertise."

To ensure a seamless transition and sustained operational excellence at SHID, Stephen Strenges will step into the role of Director of Operations. In this capacity, he will provide strategic leadership and oversight, leveraging his experience and vision to guide the organization forward. Stephen will report directly to AMG President Nick Hildenbrand.

AmeriLife's Health Distribution platform provides partners with unparalleled efficiency, cost-effectiveness, access to top-tier marketing services, and a culture that drives economies of scale. This significantly boosts productivity and enhances bottom-line revenue.

"SHID's partnership with AMG and our expanding distribution network is another exciting addition to our company," said Scotty Elliott, Chief Distribution Officer of Health at AmeriLife. "AMG's remarkable growth in scale and leadership makes it an ideal partner to elevate SHID to new heights of profitability, industry influence, and workforce development."

Senior Health Insurance Direct is an independent broker offering various insurance plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Prescription Drug, and other supplement plans to meet consumer needs. Based in the Tampa Bay area, the firm comprises dedicated professionals with over 20 years of combined sales, management, and healthcare experience, offering plans in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit SeniorHealthInsuranceDirect.com.

Founded in 1971, AmeriLife Marketing Group has been able to bridge the needs of insurance companies and independent distribution channels throughout the country. Navigating from concept to marketplace, AmeriLife Marketing Group designs and distributes leading-edge products that continue to meet the needs of an ever-changing marketplace. For more information, visit AmeriLifeMarketingGroup.com.

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

