Vastian Automates Leapfrog Hospital Survey Binder into Quality Management System

Integration makes Vastian the first platform to electronically incorporate the Leapfrog Hospital Survey Binder

Vastian, a leading provider of quality management software for hospitals and laboratories, is the first to electronically automate the Leapfrog Hospital Survey Binder into its quality management system application, Vastian Readiness. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit focused on patient safety, executes its annual Leapfrog Hospital Survey assessing hospital safety, quality, and efficiency based on national performance measures that are of specific interest to health care purchasers and consumers.

The Vastian Readiness application within the broader Vastian Hospital Quality platform will now provide an automated solution for hospitals to prepare and collect evidence supporting their responses to Leapfrog Hospital Survey questions. Hospitals can assign survey tasks, link evidence, and store documents used during survey completion in one centralized space, monitor progress in real time, and sync the prior years' evidence to the current Survey to save time year over year. Due to Vastian's integrated platform, any activity, task, or evidence across its other five applications (Document Control, APPIL, Events, Rounding, and Competency) can also be connected to the Leapfrog Hospital Survey questions.

"Vastian is proud to lead the way in automating the Leapfrog Hospital Survey Binder within our Readiness application," said Michelle Hilburn, Vastian's associate vice president of Quality, compliance, and standards. "This integration even further enhances our partnership with The Leapfrog Group and aligns our shared commitment to prioritizing patient safety and helping hospitals meet the highest standards."

Free to hospitals and open from April 1 until November 30, 2025, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey provides publicly reported results that allow hospitals to benchmark their progress in improving the care they deliver. For general, acute-care hospitals, some Survey results are also used to calculate the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

Vastian provides comprehensive resources to help clients implement the best safety practices aligned with the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. In addition, Vastian is a proud member of the Leapfrog Partners Advisory Committee, allowing the organization to collaborate on industry and policy trends and help shape Leapfrog's long-term strategic vision for improving healthcare quality and promoting accountability.

About Vastian

Vastian is the leading provider of healthcare and laboratory quality, compliance and accreditation solutions, powering laboratories and hospitals to achieve better clarity and show their higher standards. Its single, configurable integrated platform delivers a standardized, centralized solution that automates quality and compliance tasks and is fully customizable. With Vastian, health systems and labs can get ahead of compliance and quality processes, saving time that can be spent on delivering better care. To learn more about Vastian, click here.

About The Leapfrog?Group?

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers,?The?Leapfrog?Group is an independent national nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years of driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. Among its initiatives, the Leapfrog?Hospital Safety?Grade was launched in 2012 and assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. It is fully transparent and free to the public, and grades are updated biannually in the fall and in the spring. To look up your hospital's Safety Grade, please visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org. For more from Leapfrog, follow us on?Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram?and sign?up for our newsletter.??

Contacts:

Donald Thompson

Director of Marketing

Vastian

don@vastian.com

Alison Boghosian

Senior Account Executive PR

Mower

aboghosian@mower.com

SOURCE: Vastian