Instawork: New Report Reveals How Warehouses Are Adapting to Tariff Uncertainty, Labor Challenges, and Inventory Surges

Instawork publishes 2025 State of Warehouse Labor report, spotlighting staffing strategies and workforce trends shaping the future of warehousing

Instawork , the leading flexible work platform that connects businesses with a network of 7 million hourly workers, today announced the release of its 2025 State of Warehouse Labor report . This data-driven report explores how warehouse operators are managing ongoing labor volatility and shifting inventory strategies.

As global trade uncertainty looms and warehouses near major ports operate at 95% capacity, businesses are racing to stock up inventory ahead of potential tariff increases, intensifying pressure on warehousing teams. The State of Warehouse Labor report captures the voice of warehouse professionals across the U.S. and offers practical insights into how leading operators are navigating these challenges while maintaining productivity and worker satisfaction. The report also uncovers how leaders are adopting flexible, layered staffing models to meet unpredictable demand and boost retention in a challenging labor market.

"With shifting trade routes and unpredictable volumes driven by tariffs, labor planning has become more complex than ever, said Maggie Barnett, CEO of LVK and COO of Shiphero. "Warehouses that used to rely on fixed schedules now need flexible staffing models that can respond in real-time. The ability to scale up or down quickly and confidently is critical to maintaining throughput and service levels."

The report's key findings include:

42% of operators plan to increase use of flexible workers this year

48% say temp workers are as skilled, or more skilled, than full-time staff

52% cite finding reliable, quality labor as their top challenge

Entry-level warehouse workers now earn between $19-$22/hour in nearly half of facilities

To download the full report or for more information, please visit: https://www.instawork.com/download/2025-state-of-warehouse-labor

The 2025 State of Warehouse Labor report is an essential resource for warehouse leaders, supply chain professionals, and workforce strategists seeking to attract and retain skilled and reliable hourly workers. By understanding the current labor dynamics and proactive staffing strategies, warehouses can build greater resilience and long-term success in an increasingly unpredictable environment.

"The layered staffing model is transforming how warehouses think about labor. By combining a dependable core team with a flexible bench of experienced workers, operators can build stability into their workforce while staying agile, said Alex Vinden, General Manager of Light Industrial of Instawork. "It's a smarter, more resilient way to scale, especially during times of uncertainty."

The Instawork Economic Research Division analyzes and offers insights into labor trends, particularly within the hourly workforce. The team's findings have been featured by CBS News, CNN, TheWall Street Journal, The New York Times, and more.

Instawork was ranked as one of the country's top 10% of fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the 2022 Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. The platform received the 2025 "Workforce Hiring Solution of the Year" by RetailTech Breakthrough, the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation" and named one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider.

