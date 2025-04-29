Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2025 15:02 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vaya Space Acquires Machining Division of KAM Technologies, Launches "Vaya Advanced Machining" to Expand Precision Manufacturing Capabilities

Finanznachrichten News

COCOA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2025 / Vaya Space, a space and defense company based on Florida's Space Coast, proudly announces the acquisition of the machining operations of KAM Technologies, a respected engineering and manufacturing firm located in Cocoa, Florida. This strategic move enhances Vaya's vertically integrated production capabilities and marks the launch of its dedicated manufacturing division: Vaya Advanced Machining. It also expands Vaya Space's in-house precision manufacturing capacity while allowing KAM Technologies to focus exclusively on engineering, product development, and new advancements in innovation.

VAYA AM AND KAM TECH

VAYA AM AND KAM TECH

Under this transition, Vaya Space will take full responsibility for all machining services previously performed by KAM. Operations will continue at the same facility and utilizing the same experienced team - ensuring a seamless experience for existing customers. KAM Technologies will continue to operate independently, delivering the high-caliber engineering services that have defined its reputation for over a decade.

"We are proud to carry forward the legacy of excellence that KAM Technologies built in precision machining," said Aaron Blankenship, Vice President of Operations at Vaya Space. "This acquisition expands our manufacturing capabilities and positions us to support a broader range of high-performance applications with the precision, reliability, and scale today's industries demand."

"As we shift more fully toward design and engineering, this transition allows us to strategically focus our resources on accelerating the growth of our product lines," said Mark Oostdyk and Brad Dunst, Co-Founders of KAM Technologies. "We're confident that our machining customers will continue to receive industry-leading service under the exceptional leadership and proven expertise of the Vaya Space team."

This collaboration ensures continuity for existing machining customers, strengthens U.S. manufacturing capability, and reinforces both companies' commitment to innovation across space, defense, and other advanced industrial sectors.

For more information about Vaya Advanced Machining, visit www.vayaAM.com
To learn more about KAM Technologies and their engineering services, visit www.kam-tec.com

Contact Information

Mary Baldino
Director of Marketing
mary.baldino@vayaspace.com
321-446-5905

.

SOURCE: Vaya Space



© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.