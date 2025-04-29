Vaya Space Acquires Machining Division of KAM Technologies, Launches "Vaya Advanced Machining" to Expand Precision Manufacturing Capabilities

Vaya Space, a space and defense company based on Florida's Space Coast, proudly announces the acquisition of the machining operations of KAM Technologies, a respected engineering and manufacturing firm located in Cocoa, Florida. This strategic move enhances Vaya's vertically integrated production capabilities and marks the launch of its dedicated manufacturing division: Vaya Advanced Machining. It also expands Vaya Space's in-house precision manufacturing capacity while allowing KAM Technologies to focus exclusively on engineering, product development, and new advancements in innovation.

VAYA AM AND KAM TECH



Under this transition, Vaya Space will take full responsibility for all machining services previously performed by KAM. Operations will continue at the same facility and utilizing the same experienced team - ensuring a seamless experience for existing customers. KAM Technologies will continue to operate independently, delivering the high-caliber engineering services that have defined its reputation for over a decade.

"We are proud to carry forward the legacy of excellence that KAM Technologies built in precision machining," said Aaron Blankenship, Vice President of Operations at Vaya Space. "This acquisition expands our manufacturing capabilities and positions us to support a broader range of high-performance applications with the precision, reliability, and scale today's industries demand."

"As we shift more fully toward design and engineering, this transition allows us to strategically focus our resources on accelerating the growth of our product lines," said Mark Oostdyk and Brad Dunst, Co-Founders of KAM Technologies. "We're confident that our machining customers will continue to receive industry-leading service under the exceptional leadership and proven expertise of the Vaya Space team."

This collaboration ensures continuity for existing machining customers, strengthens U.S. manufacturing capability, and reinforces both companies' commitment to innovation across space, defense, and other advanced industrial sectors.

For more information about Vaya Advanced Machining, visit www.vayaAM.com

To learn more about KAM Technologies and their engineering services, visit www.kam-tec.com

SOURCE: Vaya Space