Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Royalty Notes Inclusion of Hecla's Libby Exploration Project in Fast-41 Critical Minerals Dashboard

Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to note that on April 22, 2025, Vox's royalty operating partner, Hecla Mining Company ("Hecla") (NYSE:HL), announced that its Libby Exploration Project ("Libby Project"), over which Vox holds a US$0.20/ton production royalty, has been added to the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council's FAST-41 permitting dashboard. This inclusion, announced by the Trump Administration on April 18, 2025, recognizes the project's strategic importance in advancing domestic silver and copper production.

The FAST-41 designation aims to streamline the federal permitting process for critical infrastructure projects and to provide increased transparency and efficiency. Hecla's Libby Project, located in northwestern Montana, is now positioned to potentially benefit from this enhanced permitting framework. As further summarised by Hecla President and CEO, Rob Krcmarov: "We're pleased that the Libby Project has been recognized in the White House's critical minerals initiative and added to the FAST-41 dashboard. This priority status acknowledges the strategic importance of developing domestic silver and copper resources and should help streamline the remaining permitting process as we move toward a final Record of Decision."

Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer of Vox stated: "The inclusion of the Libby Project on the FAST-41 Critical Minerals Dashboard marks a major step forward for one of the largest undeveloped silver-copper assets in the United States. Vox's production royalty over the Libby Project currently doesn't receive significant investor or analyst visibility, despite its potential to generate meaningful annual royalty revenues for Vox if the project is developed. While this royalty was a small investment for Vox as part of a larger portfolio deal, with current book value below $100,000, it is representative of the optionality in the portfolio which pairs near-term cash-flowing assets with longer-dated large orebodies that Vox management believes have considerable potential."

Background on the Libby/Montanore Project?

The Libby Project (formerly referred to as the Montanore Project), situated approximately 20 miles south of Libby, Lincoln County, Montana and located 50 miles from Hecla's Lucky Friday Mine in Idaho, has an extensive exploration history dating back to the early 1980s. Initial exploration efforts began with the construction of the Libby Adit, a 14,000-foot tunnel, between 1989 and 1991. Further underground work was conducted in 2009 to facilitate continued underground exploration with initial preliminary engineering studies completed from 2010 - 2011 by Mines Management Inc. ("MMI"). ?

Hecla acquired the Libby Project in September 2016 with the corporate acquisition of MMI. Geologically, the deposit is categorized as a stratabound sediment-hosted silver-copper deposit, and is one of three major deposits in the area, including the Troy Mine and Rock Creek deposit. MMI released a historical Preliminary Economic Assessment on the project dated February 3, 2011.

According to Hecla's reported data, the Inferred mineral resources(1) for the Libby Project as of December 31, 2024 are as follows:?

Resource Classification Tonnage (Kt) Silver Grade (oz/ton) Copper Grade (%) Contained Silver (Koz) Contained Copper (Tons) Inferred 112,185 1.6 0.7 183,346 759,420

According to Hecla, the combined Montanore & Rock Creek projects are the 3rd largest undeveloped copper (silver) deposits in the United States (Source: Hecla September 20, 2020 investor presentation).

A new Plan of Operations for the Libby Project limited to underground exploration and evaluation activities was submitted to the U.S. Forest Service and is currently under an Environmental Assessment review ("EA") under the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA"). According to Hecla, upon successful completion of the EA process under the NEPA, and if subsequent data collection and analysis activities suggest development of a mine is feasible, it is anticipated that a new Plan of Operations for the construction and development of a mine at the Libby Exploration site would be submitted for approval.

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning six jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

