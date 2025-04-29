Nueva Network Launches Nueva.News, Filling Crucial Info Gap for U.S. Hispanic Community

Innovative Digital News Platform Set to Deliver Essential, Authentic News and Insights Tailored Specifically to Latino Audiences

In response to the pressing need for reliable, culturally resonant news tailored for the rapidly growing U.S. Latino community, Nueva Network, the nation's largest independently owned Spanish-language audio network, today announced the launch of Nueva.News . This innovative news platform aims to bridge critical information gaps highlighted by recent national events, ensuring U.S. Hispanics have timely access to news that matters most to their lives.

Nueva News



Despite Latinos comprising nearly 20% of the U.S. population and representing a $3.2 trillion economic powerhouse, mainstream media often falls short of delivering culturally nuanced coverage relevant to Latino audiences. Nueva.News will address this underserved need by delivering real-time, culturally authentic information covering politics, weather, economics, health, education, entertainment, sports, and more.

"Nueva.News represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower Latino communities through culturally authentic and trustworthy journalism," stated Jose Villafañe, CEO of Nueva Network. "At a time when accurate and relevant information is more vital than ever, our commitment to providing comprehensive news coverage tailored specifically to Latinos underscores our dedication to community service and advocacy."

This strategic launch follows Nueva Network's recent ventures, including the groundbreaking Latino audio-digital platform Que Onnda , which has significantly expanded Nueva's reach and influence in the Latino media landscape.

Nueva.News will leverage Nueva Network's extensive national audio presence in radio, and cutting-edge digital capabilities, integrating seamlessly with the company's established audio, streaming, and podcasting networks. The platform promises innovative storytelling formats that deeply resonate with Latino audiences.

Villafañe added, "By integrating Nueva.News with our broader digital and audio ecosystem, we're not only delivering essential news; we're fostering a stronger, more informed Latino community prepared to shape the future of America."

About Nueva Network:

Nueva Network is a 100% minority-owned audio media company, representing 500+ radio stations across the top 100 DMAs, covering 97% of the U.S. Hispanic market. Nueva Network's mission emphasizes supporting brands and agencies through cost-efficient entry into network audio and unique advertising opportunities. The company provides comprehensive client solutions, including spot production, branded content, social media integration, live reads, and celebrity endorsements to elevate brand campaigns.

For Inquiries About Nueva Network, Please Contact: Maria Castillo at maria@nuevanetwork.com

SOURCE: Nueva Network