Law Firm for Tenant Rights Opens Hotline for Renters Affected by LA Fires

Free, No-Obligation Consultations are Now Available to Help Tenants Understand Their Legal Options

In reaction to the recent fire that affected Los Angeles residents, the Law Firm for Tenant Rights has launched a dedicated hotline to assist renters who the Los Angeles and Palisades fires may have impacted. The firm is offering free, no-obligation consultations to help tenants understand their rights, evaluate the next steps, and explore legal options for recovery.

Law Firm for Tenant Rights



"If you were a renter displaced, injured or affected by this fire, we're here for you," said Rahman Popal, founding attorney at Law Firm for Tenant Rights. "You don't need to navigate this alone. Our team offers immediate pre-consultations to help answer your questions and guide fire victims through what's next."

The hotline is now live and available to tenants who were forced to evacuate due to the fire, suffered injury or health complications, lost personal belongings or housing stability, are unsure about landlord responsibilities or insurance issues.

Affected renters are encouraged to call the hotline at 866-726-3503 or visit https://www.lawfirmfortenantrights.com/contact-us/ to schedule a free consultation. There is no obligation to file a claim - just to be clear, confidential guidance from attorneys focusing solely on tenant rights.

About Law Firm for Tenant Rights



Based in San Francisco, Law Firm for Tenant Rights is dedicated exclusively to protecting renters across California. The firm handles landlord negligence, habitability violations, unlawful evictions, and disasters impacting tenants. With deep experience in housing-related litigation and advocacy, the firm is committed to ensuring renters are heard, protected, and represented.

SOURCE: Law Firm for Tenant Rights