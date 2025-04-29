Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - OnX has announced the addition of two new solutions to its AI Accelerator portfolio: AI Custom Agents and AI Adoption & Enablement Services. Created to assist both public and private organizations in expediting the incorporation of AI into their operations, these additions leverage OnX's extensive expertise in artificial intelligence and established reputation as a trusted technology solutions advisor in Canada for over 40 years.

AI-powered platforms and tools enhanced by generative AI have become pervasive across all industries. These solutions, whether used for instantly summarizing vast amounts of content, extracting and synthesizing information from multiple files, analyzing data, or generating emails, articles, and presentations, are becoming indispensable.

Most importantly, OnX takes the necessary steps to ensure an organization's data readiness is optimal for AI integration and customization within an existing enterprise environment, which is a precursor to achieving measurable outcomes and success.

Organizations can now build on these foundational AI capabilities with Custom Agents-advanced tools using natural language processing to interact with critical data and streamline complex business processes. OnX experts conduct a thorough assessment of an organization's existing IT environment and then design custom solutions that align with the enterprise's business goals, budget, and security requirements. Once implemented, these custom AI agents can perform specialized cognitive tasks, automate functional workflows, and reduce repetitive work to drive efficiency, scalability, and innovation.

Acknowledging that workforce readiness is essential to support AI investment, OnX also now provides AI Adoption & Enablement Services. Led by expert Change Management Consultants, these programs can provide comprehensive training end users need to fully leverage AI tools and seamlessly transition into AI-enhanced operations.

"When an organization deploys AI into their environment, OnX can assist them by identifying how they can leverage AI across their organization that leads to measurable and tangible results," said Celio Casadei, Senior Vice President, Cloud and AI at OnX. "Organizations are licensing AI tools for their entire workforce but then their users are failing to fully utilize them and they can miss out on the transformative potential AI can deliver. And with a Custom Agent, enterprises can level up to a whole new level of value and impact. Our focus is on ensuring that our clients can maximize their investment and put their AI to work in meaningful ways that drive measurable results."

OnX recently achieved the M365 Copilot Jumpstart "Ready" Tier designation, which recognizes the range of enablement services the company offers to assist enterprises in every stage of AI adoption, from assessment, design, and deployment to training and ongoing support:

"These core components of our comprehensive AI Accelerator solution portfolio- custom agents and enablement training-can empower our clients to harness what is possible with AI and drive transformation across their enterprise," said Paul Khawaja, President and CEO of OnX. "Every AI journey is as unique as the organization adopting it. Our experts and our broad portfolio of services are the perfect combination to assist clients in selecting and adopting the right AI tools for their business needs."

Please visit OnX HERE for more information about the Custom Agents and AI Accelerator Adoption & Enablement Services.

About OnX

OnX is a leading technology solution provider that serves businesses, healthcare organizations, and government agencies across Canada. OnX combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions-including Generative AI, Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Unified Communications, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, OnX delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients' transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.OnX.com.

