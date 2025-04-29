Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") today announced that after more than fifteen years of distinguished service, Bill Fisher, the Company's Chairman of Board of Director, will be transitioning out of the Chairmans role but will continue as member of the Board. Current Board member, Frank Balint, will take over the Chairman role in his place. The Company's Board of Directors appointed Mr. Balint as Chairman of GoldQuest Mining effective April 28, 2025.

GoldQuest would like to thank Bill for his longtime stewardship as Chairman going back to 2010 and will continue to rely on his expertise and direction complementing the Board going forward.

Luis Santana, CEO of GoldQuest said, "Bill's leadership has been critical to GoldQuest's endurance and success, and we thank him for his unwavering commitment as Chairman."

During his tenure as Chairman, Mr. Fisher successfully guided the Company through multiple gold discoveries, extensive permitting activities, significant growth and development. His leadership has been instrumental in advancing the Company's flagship projects, expanding its gold resources, and building significant value for shareholders.

Frank has been on the Board of GoldQuest since 2013 and is a seasoned mining executive with over 40 years of broad ranging experience in the mining industry. Mr. Balint has been involved in all aspects of the mining life cycle from exploration, discovery, delineation and estimation of reserves, feasibility, financing, acquisition, development and closure. Mr. Balint possesses strong technical skills backed up by solid financial experience that has resulted in a strong exploration and acquisition track record. As a senior member of the executive team at Inmet for nearly 20 years, he has had significant involvement with shaping, communicating, winning board support and executing a successful corporate strategy that saw Inmet grow from a market cap of less than $200 million to over $5 billion when it was purchased by First Quantum in March of 2013. Mr. Balint was also a former director of Wolfden Resources Inc., a TSX listed company which was sold to Zinifex in 2007 for $363 million.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company with projects in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest is traded on the TSX-V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W. The Company is well funded to carry out the exploration programs reported in this release and to advance the development of its Romero gold/copper discovery, also located in the Tireo Formation of the Dominican Republic.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.goldquestcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of GoldQuest Mining Corp.,

"Frank Balint"

Chairman of the Board

