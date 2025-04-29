A new product from German supplier FlexHome Energy could offer residents without a solar array, such as apartment dwellers, the chance to make electricity savings and strengthen the grid. From ESS News Germany's FlexHome Energy has developed a home energy storage system that can support the low-voltage electricity grid, even in homes without solar arrays. It said its plug-and-play system can be used by apartment building residents, but it noted that it can also work in tandem with solar panels. Customers can connect the energy storage units to their home power outlets. The systems are controlled ...

