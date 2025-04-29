Gifthealth Appoints Chip Parkinson as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in Pharmacy Services

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifthealth, a technology-driven pharmacy care company dedicated to making prescription access easier and more affordable, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chip Parkinson as its new Chief Executive Officer.

A veteran healthcare executive with three decades of experience, Parkinson brings deep leadership expertise across biotechnology, pharmacy benefit management, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical industries. His extensive background includes spearheading billion-dollar portfolios and guiding strategic transformation initiatives across some of the most respected names in healthcare, including Pfizer, Myriad Genetics, and Cambia Health Solutions.

"Gifthealth is uniquely positioned to simplify pharmacy access through innovation and investment in patient-focused services," said Parkinson. "I'm honored to join this mission-driven team and look forward to building on the company's strong foundation to expand our impact and serve more people nationwide."

"Chip's appointment to this role is the culmination of a thoughtful search to find an entrepreneurial leader who can drive the next chapter of growth and innovation at Gifthealth," said Neil Vangala, Managing Director at Eir Partners. "Chip's experience as a go to market leader and subject matter expert within the life sciences space will be invaluable and I am confident he will be a tremendous addition to the team at Gift."

"We are thrilled to welcome Chip," added John Blakeley, Chairman of the Board. "His deep understanding of payer and provider landscapes uniquely position him to lead Gifthealth into its next chapter."

Prior to joining Gifthealth, Parkinson served as Chief Operating Officer of Health Strategy, LLC, where he advised jumbo employers, and national and regional health plans representing over $150 billion in annual drug spend. He has held senior leadership roles such as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at Myriad Genetics and President of OmedaRx and MedSavvy at Cambia Health Solutions, where he managed pharmacy operations for Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield plans.

At Pfizer, Parkinson led large-scale sales and market access teams and managed multistate operations that generated more than $600 million in annual revenue. Across his career, he has built and scaled innovative solutions in pharmacy transparency, market access, and diagnostics commercialization, delivering significant operational income and improved patient access.

Parkinson holds a Bachelor of Science from Weber State University and has served on nonprofit boards focused on community health and education.

About Gifthealth

Gifthealth is a digital pharmacy platform committed to transforming how prescriptions are fulfilled and accessed. Through advanced technology and personalized care, Gifthealth simplifies the medication process for patients, providers, and partners-ensuring timely, affordable, and seamless pharmacy experiences. https://www.gifthealth.com/

About Eir Partners

Eir Partners Capital, LLC is a private equity company focused exclusively on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services. Eir combines its operational expertise with bottoms up thematic sourcing efforts to accelerate value creation. Since inception, Eir has completed transactions across payer, provider, employer and pharma tech, including leading industry names such as GiftHealth, PharmaForce IQ, Machinify, Capta, Helpware, and ReviveHealth. Targeted stages of investment include growth equity through control buyouts and equity check sizes range from $25- $100 million.

