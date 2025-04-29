Leading global manufacturer will utilize ecosystem integration to expand business and drive operational efficiency

Walraven, a global partner in providing smart installation fastening solutions, has chosen the European instance of Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) as its ecosystem integration platform. The move to Cleo will enable Walraven to optimize data connectivity, streamline operations, and enhance secure collaboration with customers and suppliers worldwide, enabling compliant business operations across a diverse regulatory landscape.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Walraven has grown into a multinational organization serving installers, engineering, and wholesale companies in Europe, North America, APAC, and the Middle East with a vast portfolio exceeding 12,000 products, including HVAC and plumbing solutions, modular pre-assembly services, and engineering support such as Building Information Modeling (BIM). To sustain its growth and evolving business model, the company recognized the critical need for a robust integration solution.

A Platform for Growth and Flexibility

Walraven's expansion across geographies and acquisitions has led to a diversified technology ecosystem, encompassing multiple supply chain management business systems. The company selected Cleo to deliver a comprehensive and unified approach to handling end-to-end supply chain integrations into multiple ERP systems, delivering complex customer requirements, and executing digital transformation, cloud-first initiatives.

"Our business model requires the flexibility to support smaller, entrepreneurial initiatives while seamlessly integrating data across our expansive global organization and partner networks," explained Niels Schoon, Digital Transformation Director with responsibility for IT and Digitalization at Walraven. "Cleo Integration Cloud delivers the connectivity and scalability we need to operate efficiently, innovate faster, and grow sustainably. Team Cleo has proven to be a trusted partner, offering best practices, expert advice, and additional expertise for large-scale projects."

Streamlining Order Fulfillment and Enhancing Partner Collaboration

With CIC, Walraven aims to achieve operational efficiencies in at least the following key areas as the company evolves its global ecosystem of suppliers, customers, applications, networks, and supply chains:

Automation: Achieve complete automation of sales orders minimizing manual intervention to reduce errors, accelerate cash cycle times, and prevent revenue leakage.

Achieve complete automation of sales orders minimizing manual intervention to reduce errors, accelerate cash cycle times, and prevent revenue leakage. Supplier Relationships: Deepen collaboration and increase visibility across a vast supplier ecosystem to strengthen procurement and build lasting, dependable partnerships.

Deepen collaboration and increase visibility across a vast supplier ecosystem to strengthen procurement and build lasting, dependable partnerships. Core Business System Alignment: Streamline key processes with end-to-end integration to enable seamless business flows through ERP, SCM, CRM, and project management applications.

Streamline key processes with end-to-end integration to enable seamless business flows through ERP, SCM, CRM, and project management applications. Cloud-First Strategy: Support digital transformation and modernization initiatives to future-proof operations, ensure scalability, improve control over data, and optimize supply chain orchestration from procurement to delivery of goods.

A Partnership Built on Trust

"Working together with Walraven has been extremely productive, and we gain strength as our relationship continues to develop," said Mahesh Rajasekharan, President and CEO of Cleo. "Through concerted innovation, and sound business-technology strategies, our partnership is setting the foundation for how Walraven will drive automation to optimize how they do business with their 34,000 customers and hundreds of strategic suppliers across the globe. Niels Schoon and the rest of the Walraven team are really setting the bar for European businesses on what a true cloud-first strategy looks like. We are thrilled to support their transformation."

Walraven Inspired by smart solutions from the start

Walraven is your global partner in the installation market, founded in 1942. We have always been dedicated to making our clients' work easier, more effective, safer and more sustainable. With simple and smart solutions, comprehensive services and excellent support.

Walraven. The value of smart

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer's potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, "outside-in" visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.

