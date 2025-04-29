The U.K.'s first app-based bank to deploy Provenir's award-winning AI Decisioning Platform to support multiple consumer and business banking products

Provenir, a global leader in AI risk decisioning software, today announced Atom bank has selected the Provenir AI Decisioning Platform to streamline and modernize credit risk decisioning and data orchestration.

Atom bank launched operations in April 2016 as the U.K.'s first app-based bank, offering mortgages and savings through its app, as well as secured business lending for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is currently the highest rated U.K. bank, savings bank and mortgage lender on Trustpilot.

With Provenir's AI Decisioning Platform, Atom bank is streamlining its data orchestration and decisioning in the areas of credit, fraud, and identity, across its residential mortgage, business banking secured lending, consumer savings, and buy-to-let mortgages offerings.

"Atom bank provides simple, well-designed mortgages and savings products that deliver ease, speed and value right to your device. As our customer base and operations continue to grow, our adoption of Provenir's AI Decisioning Platform will reduce the complexities of managing multiple risk decisioning platforms while supporting our commitment to exceptional customer experience," said Chris Storey, Atom bank's Chief Commercial Officer. "Provenir demonstrated a deep understanding of what we were looking for in a modern, all-in-one decisioning and data solution that could scale to meet our growth plans."

"We're proud to partner with Atom bank, which has quickly become one of the most innovative and successful challenger banks in the U.K.," said Mark Collingwood, Provenir's Vice President, Sales, for Europe. "Our AI-Decisioning Platform will help Atom bank achieve its business objectives and customer experience aspirations to support its goal of being 'the most customer-centric bank on the planet.'"

Provenir's AI Decisioning Platform brings together the power of decisioning, data, and decision intelligence to drive smarter decisions. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in customer experience, best-in-class fraud prevention, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

About Provenir

Provenir helps banks, fintechs and financial services providers unlock the secret to smarter risk decisioning.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 60 countries and processes more than 4 billion transactions annually.

