The CE Shop LLC: Free Ebook "Transform Your Educator Superpowers Into a Rewarding Real Estate Career" Helps Educators Move From the Classroom to a New Career

Transferable teaching skills and classroom expertise create a natural fit for educators seeking more flexibility and income, without the need for another degree.

Every educator has transferable skills from their current role -- whether knee-deep in the classroom or in the administration office -- that can be leveraged to transition into a fulfilling new career within the real estate industry, an industry that contributes over $4.9 trillion annually to the U.S. economy. Four types of roles serve real estate: real estate agents, home inspectors, mortgage loan originators, and appraisers. The CE Shop provides online education to these critically important industry roles that create consistent income for career-seekers.

Get all the intel on why educators are a perfect fit for a role in the real estate industry and when visiting here, visitors also get the option of downloading a FREE step-by-step ebook created just for educators on why and how to make the career switch.

For educators seeking better work-life balance and personal fulfillment, the income potential may be the most attractive. The four major real estate professions have average incomes between $88,000 and $141,000 annually (Indeed.com and Salary.com data, January 2025). These figures are also well above the national average income of $65,470 annually (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, May 2023).

The FREE "Transform Your Educator Superpowers Into a Rewarding Real Estate Career" ebook from The CE Shop helps educators minimize the risk new career seekers face when leaping to a new career or finding success in a second or third career path.

While real estate roles require licensing, the pre-licensing costs are affordable, can be completed in weeks not years, and testing the waters is risk-free. If educators are curious about the real estate careers that will fit them best, the Career Navigator Tool takes only 2 minutes and is free to try, as are the free trials offered for each of the different types of education provided by The CE Shop.

