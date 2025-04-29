Caprae Capital Launches $925/Month Cold Call Package to Supercharge Deal Flow

Helping Acquisition Entrepreneurs Break Up With Their HubSpot Addiction and Recover from 'Emailitis'

Caprae Capital, the next-generation support platform for entrepreneurs buying small businesses, today announced the launch of its Cold Call Monthly Package, delivering 50 hours of live cold calling per month for just $925.

This new package is designed to help acquisition entrepreneurs dramatically increase seller conversations - providing a 3-5x boost in meetings for those following Caprae's full system. Each customer can expect at least 10-20 additional meetings or active seller engagements monthly through Caprae's targeted cold call campaigns.

The launch builds on Caprae's rapid momentum:

- Since its official launch in January 2025 (following a soft rollout in November 2024), Caprae has supported over 40 funds, with more than 30 actively operating today across a mix of self-funded, traditional, and independent sponsor models.

- Over 20% of clients are actively reviewing live deals, with several tracking toward closings within 1-3 months.

A Better Model for Searchers & Acquisition Entrepreneurs

"Most investors provide funding and check in quarterly. That's not our model," said Kevin Hong, Founder of Caprae Capital. "We're in the trenches with searchers & operators - building systems, helping them get meetings, advising on diligence, and supporting them after the close. We do the work that most investors don't touch."

In a search fund world where only 50% of traditionally backed searchers end up acquiring a company - and many self-funded searchers fail entirely - Caprae's hands-on model offers a badly needed alternative.

"For example, many self-funded searchers never even get close to buying a business," Hong added. "They don't fail because they're incompetent - they fail because they don't have the structure, support, and real deal flow needed to win."

Cold Calling Division Expands

As part of its growing infrastructure, Caprae has built a dedicated Cold Calling Division, with over 30 team members providing industry-specific outreach for its clients. This division complements Caprae's broader Search-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, which includes AI-driven email, LinkedIn outreach, web automation, and advisory support.

Caprae's cold call team delivers:

Targeted outreach by industry and geography

Personalized, conversion-optimized scripts

Real-time meeting booking with business owners

Qualified lead lists matching the client's ideal acquisition profile

The new Cold Call Package at $925/month delivers 50 hours of live calling, helping searchers crack open true off-market opportunities - not just chase over-shopped broker listings.

Fighting the 'Emailitis' Pandemic

"There's a pandemic in the search fund space called emailitis," joked Hong. "Everyone obsesses over open rates, click rates, and reply rates. Here at Caprae, we only count meetings - because meetings, not emails, buy businesses."

Caprae's omnichannel sourcing system, once fully established, enables many clients to secure 5-10 additional owner meetings and engagements per week - an output virtually impossible to achieve through email alone.

Off-Market Advantage in a Post-AI Era

"We live in the Codie Sanchez era - and the AI era - where everyone wants to buy a business and every inbox is flooded with lazy automation," Hong said. "The tech pendulum swung way too far. Now? Cold calls - the 'sticks and stones' of outreach - are making a massive comeback. People crave real human interaction again. Even when setting up trade show meetings, you need that human touch to stand out."

Unlike brokered deals, which are often highly polished and overly competitive, true off-market conversations provide access to owners who care more about legacy - and are open to more flexible, creative terms.

Affordable, Accessible, and Built for Execution

Caprae's Search-as-a-Service platform delivers:

Access to the full cold calling division

AI-enabled outbound systems

Post-acquisition support and advisory services

Packages starting at $1,250/month with a 21-day free trial available

With the new $925 Cold Call Package, acquisition entrepreneurs can now have an even more affordable way to amplify their outreach and tilt the odds of acquisition back in their favor.

We're here to help you become the exception, not the statistic.

SOURCE: Caprae Capital