Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Publication in the Journal of Clinical Oncology

Marvin S. Hausman MD to discuss screening program at ASCO

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. (the "Company") today announced the acceptance for publication in the Journal of Clinical Oncology two abstracts related to its mRNA cancer program. These abstracts are titled: "Non-invasively Collected Buccal Cell mRNA Reveals Novel Breast Cancer Signal," and "A Novel Machine Learning Approach to Breast Cancer Screening Using Non-invasive mRNA Collection."

Marvin S. Hausman MD, CSO of the Company, stated: "The ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting is a great opportunity to discuss and show our proprietary mRNA cancer screening program to major laboratory, telehealth and pharmaceutical companies. This meeting brings together in a single venue an array of pharmaceutical analysts and major pharma companies who are focused on cancer and is a unique opportunity to promote what I believe is our game-changing cancer diagnostic program."

Members of our scientific and marketing team plan to be in attendance at the upcoming 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO") Annual Meeting in Chicago, May 30th to June 3rd. The Annual Meeting provides a timely opportunity to engage with clinical trial investigators, laboratory experts and major pharmaceutical companies and share information on our cancer diagnostic program, especially the upcoming launch of our noninvasive cheek cell breast cancer test.

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. (which is in the process of changing its name to Revealia Diagnostics, Inc.), a biotech and healthcare holding company, is a global - innovator in mRNA genomics and machine learning AI technology. Our mission is to identify, monitor, and create solutions to mitigate chronic inflammation, the causative agent of illnesses such as cancer and heart disease, which are responsible for more than 50% of deaths worldwide.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com.

About Revealia Diagnostics

Revealia is a breast cancer screening test that utilizes a proprietary mRNA microarray to establish a personalized inflammatory index that provides a patient with reliable information that can assist in their healthcare medical decisions. - Artificial intelligence (AI) is used to determine a risk score, which is derived from a specific array of inflammatory biomarkers and comparing it to a database of previously analyzed patients.

For more information, please visit: www.revealia.com

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

CONTACT:

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

www.ludwigent.com

Twitter: @LUDG_inc

Charles Todd, Jr. - HQ@ludwigent.com

SOURCE: Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.