DJ Petrofac Limited: PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS 29-Apr-2025 / 13:43 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 April 2025 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, TRANSMISSION, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, THE COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, EACH PROVINCE AND TERRITORY OF CANADA, JAPAN, SWITZERLAND AND THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. Petrofac Limited Publication of Prospectus Petrofac Limited (the "Company") today announces that it has published a Prospectus in respect of the applications for certain new shares in the Company to be admitted to the equity shares (commercial companies) segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and for certain warrants over shares in the Company to be admitted to the warrants, options and other miscellaneous securities listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities (the "Admissions"). The Admissions are in connection with, and are expected to occur on completion of, the Company's Balance Sheet Restructuring. The Prospectus has been published following approval by the Financial Conduct Authority. A copy of the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at https: //data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Prospectus will also be available on the Company's website at www.petrofac.com, subject to certain exceptions. For further information contact: Petrofac Limited 020 7811 4900 David Boyd, Investor Relations Consultant david.boyd@petrofac.com Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications sophie.reid@petrofac.com NOTES TO EDITORS Petrofac Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies. Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,000 employees based across 31 offices globally. Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com IMPORTANT INFORMATION This announcement (the "Announcement") does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction. This Announcement and the information contained in it is not for publication, release, transmission, distribution or forwarding, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Commonwealth of Australia, its territories and possessions, each province and territory of Canada, Japan, Switzerland and the Republic of South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so. This Announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for shares in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein (the "Securities") have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The Securities may not be offered, sold, pledged, taken up, exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: PDI TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 385397 EQS News ID: 2126798 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2126798&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2025 08:43 ET (12:43 GMT)