Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") reports its King Solomon Gold Project which is one the Company's strong Carlin-type gold targets was originally mined for high-grade antimony and silver. In light of the attention antimony is getting as an important critical metal for the US, and the US government's support to advance key antimony projects, it is worth noting the antimony association on the King Solomon project. The historic high-grade antimony mining may favourably influence the project's permitting priority with regulators.

Two historic grab samples from one vein at King Solomon returned 12.57% and 38.86% antimony and 5.8 oz/t and 55.16 oz/t silver. A 4ft wide shear zone reported an assay of 1.3% antimony and 2.8 oz/t silver.

According to Nevada Bureau of Mines, the estimated production of antimony from the King Solomon Mine was between 100 and 1,000 tones of antimony. Historic reports describe two veins and a shear zone all antimony-bearing (stibnite and antimony oxides). The north vein which averages 0.45m (1.5 ft) wide, up to 0.9m (3ft) wide, was traced for 230m (756 ft) in a northeast-southwest direction by two 9.1m (30 ft) deep inclined shafts, pits and about 300m (1,000 ft) of bulldozer and hand trenching. The north vein is composed of clay, quartz, barite and stibnite (and antimony oxides). Stibnite is present as stringers, blebs, small pods, radiating clusters and single crystals lining vugs. Two historic grab samples from this vein returned 12.57% and 38.86% antimony, and 5.8 oz/t and 55.16 oz/t silver. The north-trending 1.22m wide (4ft) subvertical shear zone containing quartz and stibnite veinlets reported an assay of 1.3% antimony and 2.8 oz/t silver. The southern vein which is 79m (260 ft) south of the north vein was traced for 75m (246 ft).

Elevated antimony values are present in some of the 1980-1995 drill holes exploring for gold on King Solomon but was not routinely analyzed in those days so the larger antimony picture at King Solomon has not been evaluated or characterized. Antimony is a common pathfinder element associated with Carlin gold systems. Phenom routinely analyzes for antimony and with its work on King Solomon will report on the extent of antimony in this Carlin-type system. This will not change our focus on gold but be inclusive for antimony and silver.

Dave Mathewson states, "The presence of antimony, in addition to the favorable geology, intrusive centers, etc. were among the criteria that led me to pursue the Monitor Range so vigorously starting in the late 1980's. Both Dobbin and King Solomon in the Monitor Range have notable antimony mineralization."

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, which has a plan of operation permit on the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Company's Dobbin and King Solomon Gold Projects have drill permit applications in progress.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cowley, President, CEO and Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

