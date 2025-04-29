Emerald Ecovations Moves Manufacturing to USA to Support American Farmers, Strengthen Supply Chain and Maintain Prices

Sustainable Products for Foodservice, Facilities, Sanitation and Packaging Will Be Made in the USA

Emerald Ecovations, a national leader in sustainable everyday essentials, proudly announces the onshoring of its manufacturing operations to the United States - a strategic move designed to support American farmers, streamline the company's supply chain, and help its distribution partners control costs in the face of rising overseas tariffs.

Made in the USA - Emerald Ecovations



This initiative marks a significant milestone in Emerald Ecovations' mission to create a cradle-to-cradle circular economy using U.S.-grown renewable fibers and domestically composted materials. By manufacturing in the U.S., the company is not only investing in local agriculture and jobs but also delivering faster turnaround times, reduced carbon emissions, and more consistent pricing for its customers.

In today's volatile global market, controlling the supply chain is no longer a luxury - it's a necessity. The challenges of international freight delays, material shortages, and unpredictable tariff increases have placed undue pressure on distributors and customers alike. By moving production to the U.S., Emerald Ecovations regains control over sourcing, production timelines, and quality assurance, ensuring partners receive reliable supply without the disruptions associated with overseas dependency.

"Learnings from Covid helped us navigate the challenges in today's supply chain. We started taking action three years ago to fortify ourselves against supply chain uncertainty and price fluctuations," said Ralph Bianculli, CEO of Emerald Ecovations. "We are able to work directly with American farmers to source renewable fibers for over 300 products while reducing emissions from overseas shipping and providing our partners with greater inventory reliability and cost stability. Our clients across the USA will now be part of the most impactful carbon-reduction platform in the disposable space."

The company's recently acquired facility in Arkansas will serve as a hub for transforming rapidly renewable plant fibers into compostable and biodegradable alternatives to conventional paper and plastic products. The initiative builds upon Emerald Ecovations' core values - offering tree-free, plastic-free, and toxin-free products while empowering distributors and end-users with measurable environmental impact data through the Emerald Environmental Impact Report.

By localizing manufacturing, Emerald Ecovations also shortens the path from farm to shelf, cutting unnecessary waste and accelerating the adoption of sustainable products in industries ranging from sports and entertainment venues, healthcare and hospitality to higher education and B&I foodservice.

"Our partners want more than a product - they want a program that solves problems," added Bianculli. "With domestic production, we can now offer even more flexibility, faster shipping, and lower costs while staying true to our mission of ending deforestation and plastic pollution."

This initiative represents a long-term commitment to sustainability, transparency, and economic growth - delivering impact not only for the planet but also for local communities and the broader U.S. economy.

SOURCE: Emerald Ecovations

