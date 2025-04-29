Griffith Foods: Empowering Employees with NutritionIQ: 100% Completion Goal by 2025 to Support Healthier Food Futures

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2025 / At Griffith Foods, better nutrition starts with better understanding. During National Nutrition Month®, we proudly celebrated our teams who prioritize creating flavorful, nutritious, and sustainable solutions to meet evolving customer needs.
By the end of 2025, 100% of our employees will complete NutritionIQ, a science-based program designed to strengthen our expertise in nutrition. By deepening our knowledge through initiatives like NutritionIQ and aligning with our 2030 Aspirations, we're fostering a culture of health and nutrition while developing nutrient-dense offerings for the future of food.
Learn more about how we are Creating Better Together at https://griffithfoods.com/sustainability/health-nutrition/
Jackie Schulz, MS, RDN
View original content here.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Griffith Foods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Griffith Foods
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/empowering-employees-with-nutritioniq-100-completion-goal-by-2025-to-s-1021153