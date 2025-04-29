The company's ISPM delivers complete visibility, insights, and protection across all human and non-human digital identities

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity security solutions, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) as part of its converged Identity Cloud platform. Saviynt's ISPM provides actionable insights into an organization's identity and access posture, offering an intelligent starting point to prioritizing and remediating risks.

Many organizations have sought this level of identity insight, but a viable solution has previously been unavailable. Saviynt will showcase its market-transforming ISPM April 29 May 1 at RSA Conference 2025 inside the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Interested organizations should come to Booth N-5163 to see the solution and better understand how it elevates their identity security posture.

"As GE HealthCare became a stand-alone company, the demands around identity security and audit readiness significantly increased. We are excited for Saviynt's ISPM to help us shift from a reactive to a proactive approach empowering our teams to identify risks before they become issues and streamline audit preparation through self-service capabilities. We expect ISPM to cut audit prep time by up to 90% and help us maintain the integrity of our new identity environment by detecting excess access, abnormal behavior, and emerging trends that could signal risk," said Joseph Tyler, senior manager, IGA, at GE HealthCare.

While Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) is a well-known foundational element of any strong identity security program, comprehensive visibility across identity and access risks, governance control effectiveness, and identity data hygiene is crucial for reducing the attack surface area, yet is missing in organizations today. Unlike other solutions that focus solely on access or credential management, Saviynt ISPM delivers a converged solution addressing the full spectrum of identity security challenges, from preventing breaches to maintaining compliance.

"Identity-based attacks are rising at an alarming rate, and organizations remain overwhelmed with keeping clean environments," said Vibhuti Sinha, chief product officer, workforce identity, intelligence, at Saviynt. "Saviynt's ISPM is a game-changer providing AI-driven insights to help organizations mitigate identity risks proactively as well as improve identity data hygiene and elevate their audit and compliance posture. It empowers organizations to start their identity security strategies with clean, enriched, and transformed identity data."

Built on Zero Trust principles, Saviynt's ISPM incorporates all identity, access, activity, policies, configurations, events, and security signals into an AI-powered, enterprise-grade identity security data lake. Saviynt's ISPM enables organizations to:

Discover and inventory all identities (human and non-human), access, and resources: This can be done across an organization's environment, on-premises and cloud.

This can be done across an organization's environment, on-premises and cloud. Enhance and improve data hygiene: Leverage auto-generated, clear and accurate role and entitlement descriptions, ownership discovery of orphan and service account, clean up duplicate identities and much more to improve quality of identity data.

Leverage auto-generated, clear and accurate role and entitlement descriptions, ownership discovery of orphan and service account, clean up duplicate identities and much more to improve quality of identity data. Boost effectiveness of governance controls: Eliminate rubber stamping entirely as well as reducing access certifications time up to 90%, reduce onboarding cost by more than 60-70%, and cut down access request time by up to 80% by measuring and baselining an organization's governance processes.

Eliminate rubber stamping entirely as well as reducing access certifications time up to 90%, reduce onboarding cost by more than 60-70%, and cut down access request time by up to 80% by measuring and baselining an organization's governance processes. Reduce audit findings with improved preparedness and evidence collection: Maintain continuous compliance with self-service capabilities and timeline views that highlight any and every identity change, access assignments, and governance history.

Maintain continuous compliance with self-service capabilities and timeline views that highlight any and every identity change, access assignments, and governance history. Empower business users by unlocking the power of identity data with Savi Copilot: Quickly create dashboards that drill down into the data needed to easily identify problematic trends or generate reports showing program effectiveness without the need of technical resources or business intelligence (BI) tools.

Quickly create dashboards that drill down into the data needed to easily identify problematic trends or generate reports showing program effectiveness without the need of technical resources or business intelligence (BI) tools. Bringing Application Owners to the Center of Identity Management: Engage application owners by providing them with clear insights into access, control (Separation of Duty), risk, and usage data for their applications. Meaningful involvement of application owners remains a critical gap in most identity management programs today and ISPM addresses it completely and holistically.

Saviynt's ISPM helps with risk prioritization and remediation and in turn reduces the identity attack surface. Self-serviceability and evidence collection with timeline views empower organizations with improved audit preparedness.

"With the growing complexity of securing identity and access across internal, external and non-human ecosystems, organizations need to evolve their strategies," said Jeff Margolies, chief product and strategy officer at Saviynt. "Saviynt's ISPM allows enterprises to observe a broad set of identity security data across the organization, and proactively manage risk. This will help organizations move their identity programs from a compliance exercise to a more effective risk and threat-based identity security approach."

Saviynt's ISPM is now generally available. To learn more, please visit the website and blog.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

