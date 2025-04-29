dlivrd x Relay: Smarter Delivery, Bigger Reach

Through a strategic partnership, dlivrd and Relay empower Expedite users with reliable, eco-friendly delivery in key metro areas.

dlivrd is excited to announce its integration with Relay, a premier last-mile delivery service and subsidiary of Wonder, to enhance delivery solutions for restaurants using Expedite. This partnership strengthens Expedite's capabilities, offering hundreds of restaurants expanded options to efficiently manage their catering and on-demand deliveries in key metropolitan areas.

Enhancing Speed and Sustainability for Restaurant Deliveries

"At dlivrd, we're committed to simplifying delivery logistics for restaurants," says Chris Heffernan, CEO at dlivrd. "Integrating with Relay allows us to provide even more flexibility and reliability to restaurants using Expedite, ensuring their catering and on-demand deliveries are handled efficiently, even in the busiest city environments."

With Relay's extensive bike delivery fleet, restaurants in New York City and Boston now have a sustainable, high-performance solution for their delivery needs. Whether handling large catering orders or last-minute deliveries, this partnership ensures that restaurants can fulfill customer demands with speed and precision.

Why This Partnership Matters

This collaboration is a natural fit, leveraging Relay's expertise in high-volume, urban bike delivery and dlivrd's commitment to tech-driven logistics solutions. By working together, both companies are streamlining restaurant operations and providing better service to businesses and their customers.

"This integration enables dlivrd's merchants to leverage the combined fleets of dlivrd and Relay, extending coverage and increasing efficiency in shared markets. We are excited to partner with dlivrd to expand last-mile delivery options for merchants seeking scalable, reliable fulfillment solutions." - Matt Miller, Chief Growth Officer at Relay.

What's Next?

The integration with Relay is just the beginning. As dlivrd continues to expand its reach, we're committed to introducing new partnerships and innovations that empower restaurants with cutting-edge delivery solutions.

About dlivrd

dlivrd is a technology-driven delivery management platform dedicated to streamlining logistics for restaurants and catering businesses. With a focus on efficiency and reliability, dlivrd connects businesses with scalable delivery solutions that enhance service and customer experience.

About Relay

Relay, a subsidiary of Wonder, specializes in last-mile deliveries with a majority bike-based fleet, offering fast and sustainable solutions in dense urban markets. Relay partners with restaurants to provide seamless, on-demand, and scheduled delivery services.

