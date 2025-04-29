Patriot Software, LLC: Patriot Software Bolsters Its Time & Attendance With Geotagging

Patriot Software's powerful new geotagging feature gives employers map-based location visibility of where their employees are punching their time cards.

Patriot Software is proud to announce the launch of a powerful new time card feature, Geotagging, now available in its time and attendance software , Patriot Time®. This enhancement provides smarter, more accurate time tracking for the nation's increasingly mobile workforce.

As businesses adapt to the demands of a mobile-first generation, the need for precise, verifiable time tracking has never been more critical. According to the American Payroll Association (APA), time theft affects up to 75% of small businesses and can cost employers as much as 7% of their gross annual payroll.

With the new geotagging feature, employers using Patriot's time and attendance software can now view the location where employees clock in and out from, giving them the tools to improve accountability, reduce time theft, and simplify compliance.

"At Patriot, we strive to simplify the complexities of running a business. Our customers need accurate, accessible time data-not just for payroll, but to build trust and accountability across their teams." said Mary Rolfes, Product Manager at Patriot. "Geotagging gives employers that extra layer of confidence, knowing exactly where time punches are happening should they ever need to review the location details. It's a feature that supports transparency and helps strengthen the relationship between employers and employees."

The new geotagging feature is available immediately at no additional cost for all Patriot Time® customers. It captures the location of employees at the moment they clock in or out from their mobile devices. Administrators and managers can easily view location details and accuracy range on a visual map within the employee time card. The feature is designed for flexibility - administrators can set location tagging as required, optional, or not required on a per-employee basis.

Patriot's Time & Attendance add-on remains one of the most affordable time-keeping solutions for businesses, with pricing starting at just $6 per month, plus $2 per employee who uses time cards.

Businesses that want to try Patriot can take advantage of an introductory offer: the first month free, and an additional 50% off for the next three months on all Patriot Software products selected at sign-up.

Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industries with its low prices, highest customer reviews, and award-winning software. Patriot offers cloud-based accounting, payroll, HR, and time and attendance software solutions that help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot's US-based customer support team provides a personal touch that most software companies lack today. The company has been serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

