Sound Physicians Launches Sound Practice Solutions - a Groundbreaking Approach to Hospital Performance & Revenue Optimization

New offering empowers hospitals to enhance clinical excellence, streamline operations, and helps secure sustainable financial growth without disrupting existing clinician employment models.

Sound Physicians today announced the launch of Sound Practice Solutions, a comprehensive suite of services and tools designed to help hospitals and health systems overcome persistent challenges in standardizing clinical protocols, operational efficiency, and revenue cycle management. Drawing on over two decades of multi-specialty expertise, Sound Practice Solutions provides a proven, at-risk partnership that empowers hospitals to achieve measurable, sustainable outcomes while retaining and upskilling existing clinician leadership and staff.

A Two-Phase, Results-Driven Approach

Sound Practice Solutions is built around two phases: a rapid Diagnostic Phase that identifies critical pain points and levers for improvement, followed by a Practice Management Phase that delivers time-bound, performance-based solutions. This dual approach allows hospitals to realize immediate operational improvements enabling the partnership to achieve financial impact and clinical success.

Addressing Critical Challenges in Healthcare

Sound Practice Solutions tackles three of the most pressing challenges hospitals face today:

Net Operating Income : Minimizes subsidies through optimized staffing and operational processes. Maximizes reimbursement via proven clinician documentation, revenue capture, and coding accuracy.

Clinical & Operational Performance : Closes gaps in clinician effectiveness using data-driven insights to standardize protocols, improve throughput, streamline workflows, and elevate care quality.

Sustainable Leadership & Motivated Workforce: Builds strong clinical leadership and an engaged workforce through premier targeted development programs, shared governance, and accountability frameworks that drive retention and high performance.

With hospitals increasingly burdened by inconsistent clinical protocols, staffing inefficiencies, and fragmented revenue cycles, the market demand for effective, non-disruptive solutions has never been higher. Recent market research indicates that 46% of hospital and health system executives are actively seeking solutions like Sound Practice Solutions, with nearly one-third ready to explore pilot programs immediately. This solution uniquely positions Sound Physicians to expand its market reach by addressing the needs of large hospitals, academic medical centers, and multi-campus systems facing complex operational challenges.

"Becker's Healthcare has partnered with Sound Physicians for many years and is excited to see the launch of Sound Practice Solutions," said Jessica Cole, President and CEO of Becker's Healthcare. "This new offering is exciting for hospitals and health systems and what they'll need to help tackle today's operational and financial challenges."

A Commitment to Measurable Outcomes

"At Sound Physicians, we understand the dual demands of clinical excellence and financial sustainability," said Jeff Alter, CEO of Sound Physicians. "Sound Practice Solutions harnesses our deep expertise and cutting-edge analytics to drive targeted improvements - and with our at-risk partnership model, we share in both the challenges and successes of every engagement."

About Sound Physicians

Sound Physicians is a physician-founded and led multispecialty medical group partnering with 450-plus hospitals across 45 states to provide clinical services, operational solutions, and value-based care. With more than 4,500 clinicians - including emergency and hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesia, and telemedicine specialists - we build enduring partnerships that go beyond traditional staffing. Drawing on 23 years of innovation and know-how, including our top-performing long-term care ACO, Sound is a catalyst for hospitals, health systems, and healthcare partners driving clinical excellence, operational efficiency, and sustainable financial performance with patients at the heart of what we do.

