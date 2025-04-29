Fast Lane to Luxury: Join the Exclusive "Drive & Dine" Event and Official Tour of 450 Windsong Drive Presented by Corcoran Reverie

One of the most unique listings in the exclusive WaterSound Camp Creek community hits the market with a high octane twist that you don't want to miss

Get ready to hit the gas! The "Fast Lane to Luxury" event is kicking off in high gear with an exclusive "Drive & Dine" experience presented by Corcoran Reverie, featuring an official tour of 450 Windsong Drive-the epitome of modern coastal living. This high-octane event invites potential buyers to immerse themselves in the luxurious lifestyle offered by this architectural masterpiece while enjoying an exhilarating drive in a 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid, finished in a rare Flat Military Green that is included in the sale.

Fast Lane to Luxury

450 Windsong Drive & 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid Presented by Corcoran Reverie.

Event Highlights:

Official Property Tour: Guests will begin with an in-depth tour of 450 Windsong Drive, designed by acclaimed architect John Williams. This 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom residence spans approximately 5,250 sq. ft., showcasing impeccable craftsmanship, including a chef's dream kitchen with custom milled cabinetry, Brazilian Natural Stone countertops, and top-tier appliances. Attendees will explore expansive living areas that seamlessly transition to outdoor entertaining spaces, all while enjoying breathtaking views and luxurious amenities that WaterSound Camp Creek has to offer.

Scenic Drive: After the property tour, guests can experience the thrill of driving the Lamborghini Revuelto, boasting an impressive 1,025 horsepower and cutting-edge hybrid technology, through the picturesque coastal roads of Inlet Beach.

Broker Open & Content Creation: Join us for the Formula One kickoff featuring the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, along with food, fun, and drinks to keep you racing through the day. Professional videographers will be on-site capturing high-end social content for you, perfect for enhancing your marketing strategy.

Event Details:

Date: May 1, 2025

Time: 4 PM - 6 PM

Location: 450 Windsong Drive, WaterSound Camp Creek

Located behind the private gates of Camp Creek, 450 Windsong Drive not only offers an extraordinary home but also a coveted lifestyle, complete with a WaterSound Club Membership, granting access to a private beach club and some of the most prestigious golf courses in the region.

"This event is not just about showcasing a property; it's about providing potential buyers with a comprehensive experience of what life at 450 Windsong Drive can offer," says Sydney Volkert, Luxury Home Specialist & Partner at Corcoran Reverie. "The marriage of an exclusive high-performance vehicle and an exceptional home creates a unique opportunity for buyers to envision their future in this vibrant and luxurious community."

Don't miss this rare opportunity to explore this remarkable property and indulge in luxury. Reservations are limited, so interested buyers are encouraged to secure their spot early for this extraordinary experience.

To RSVP or to learn more about 450 Windsong Drive, the Lamborghini Revuelto, and the lifestyle it offers, please sign up today

Join us for a day of exhilaration, gourmet dining, and the chance to make 450 Windsong Drive your dream home!

About Corcoran Reverie: Corcoran Reverie is a premier real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate firm headquartered in New York City. Across its network of more than 150 offices and 4,900+ agents worldwide, the Corcoran brand has been a leader in residential real estate for nearly 50 years, serving key urban, suburban, and resort markets internationally, including the Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, Cabo, Portugal, and Italy. Locally rooted and globally connected, Corcoran Reverie is proud to have been recognized as a 2024 RealTrends Top 500 brokerage. For more information, visit corcoranreverie.com.

