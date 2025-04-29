vCom Solutions Reimagines IT Enablement With vManager 17.1

New Release Introduces an AI-Powered Training Assistant and Integrated Learning Hub Built to Level Up Enablement and Make Self-Service Easier Than Ever

vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and managed services across the full technology lifecycle from source to pay, today announced the release of vManager 17.1, the latest version of its award-winning lifecycle management platform. With a continued focus on delivering the values of time and information to customers and IT advisors, vManager 17.1 introduces a major upgrade to the integrated learning experience with the launch of the all-new vCom University. Version 17.1 also boasts a host of other enhancements designed to simplify the lives of busy IT and finance professionals.

Built into the vManager platform, vCom University offers users a smarter, more streamlined way to access training, resources, and support. It is a significant leap forward in enabling teams across IT, finance, and procurement onboard faster, reduce support requests, and increase productivity - without ever leaving the platform.

"This is about reimagining how users learn and interact with the tools they rely on every day," said Kirsten DiChiappari, Vice President of Customer Success at vCom. "The new vCom University makes it faster and easier to get the most out of vCom and vManager, thereby ensuring more successful outcomes for our customers and advisors, as we help them tame the chaos of IT management."

The new vCom University experience includes:

A personalized home page with events, courses, and updates

Live webinars and expert-led sessions

Self-paced training modules for every user role

A searchable resource library with tip sheets, how-to videos, and release notes

vCom University works together with vAI, a suite of lifecycle management digital agents, built into vManager. Users can simply ask questions like "How do I order a mobile device?" or "How do I open a trouble ticket?" and receive instant, actionable answers - often with direct links to relevant training content. "By teaming vCom University with vAI, we're giving customers an always-on resource to help them move faster, learn more easily, and get more done," said Sameer Hilal, vCom's Chief Operating Officer.

"The new enhanced vCom University experience lays the foundation for new functionality vCom will introduce in the coming weeks and months," said DiChiappari. "This includes expert-led discussions, community forums, and peer-to-peer networking opportunities."

Additional vManager 17.1 enhancements that streamline IT lifecycle management include:

Mobile Savings Dashboard : Get instant visibility into mobile optimizations and cost-avoidance reporting, now live in the dashboard under Charts.

Pricing Compare Tool : View multiple network quotes in a pop-up window, compare key details, and add a selection directly to the cart.

Smarter Repair Tickets : Automated troubleshooting prompts and duplicate ticket detection help resolve issues faster while reducing back and forth.

Improved Order Management : Color-coded order statuses highlight items needing attention, and new Order Contact fields clarify ownership throughout the process.

Batch Invoice Download : Save time with one-click ZIP file downloads of multiple invoices, just like in the Invoices Module.

Expanded AP File Templates: Add fields like Vendor ID, Billing Period, and more with no developer support needed.

"vManager 17.1 is all about equipping teams to work smarter and more independently," said Hilal. "It is more than just new features. It is about creating a better experience throughout the entire IT lifecycle."

Explore the new vCom University in vManager 17.1 and see how smarter training and support can transform the way you work.

About vCom Solutions

vCom is the leading IT lifecycle management provider for midsize companies, with over two decades of expertise. Its comprehensive suite of solutions empowers IT and Finance teams to find, buy, and manage IT services in one place - reducing costs and unlocking new opportunities. With award-winning AI-powered software, a robust portfolio of managed services, and an innovative buyers' club, vCom delivers visibility and efficiency, helping teams save time, money, and effort to achieve more while spending less. For more information on vCom, visit vcomsolutions.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

