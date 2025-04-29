Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says Spain's recent blackout was not triggered by excess renewables or a lack of nuclear power. He claims the government will reform the grid, seek an independent report from Brussels, and launch a national inquiry. From pv magazine Spain The power outage that occurred in Spain on Monday at 12:25 pm (CEST) stemmed from a significant mismatch between supply and demand, said Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE), citing "a loss of generation" greater than the system could absorb. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that "at 12:33 this morning, 15 ...

