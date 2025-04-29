Powered by agentic AI, the enhanced platform helps in-house legal teams automate redlines, summaries, and contract Q&As

Summize, a leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation CLM platform. The enhanced solution introduces agentic AI with Summize Intelligent Agents (SIA), giving in-house legal teams powerful new ways to review contracts, improve redline accuracy, and surface actionable summaries faster than ever before.

Summize's new agentic, multi-agent approach to AI underpins its entire CLM software, which replicates how lawyers review more complex agreements. This makes SIA useful not just for low-risk, high-volume contracts but also for the more intricate, higher-stakes ones. SIA mimics the way legal professionals work collaboratively. Rather than relying on a singular AI to handle complex tasks, SIA functions as a whole team of AI agents, each performing specific roles, validating outputs, and ensuring accuracy at every stage.

Summize customer Castlerock is a leading asset management firm based in Nashville, Tennessee. Castlerock Chief Administration Officer Greg Merrick said, "Our initial reactions about Summize SIA are very positive. We are intrigued by multi agents and believe this is where AI is heading. We're glad to see Summize is leading the way. This approach not only improves workflow efficiency but redefines how contract reviews and management are done."

Summize's enhanced CLM features include:

Review Pro identifies non-compliant and missing clauses, provides AI contract redlining, revision suggestions and automated document comments directly inside Microsoft Word, cutting review times and providing faster and more accurate contract negotiations.

identifies non-compliant and missing clauses, provides AI contract redlining, revision suggestions and automated document comments directly inside Microsoft Word, cutting review times and providing faster and more accurate contract negotiations. Ask SIA, a conversational AI interface, answers contract- and workflow-related questions using data from pre- and post-signature documents to deliver information quickly and efficiently. Ask SIA provides advanced analysis by extracting contract data and trends, terms, obligations, and risks that transform dense legal language into business-friendly summaries for more strategic decision-making and revenue-generating opportunities.

Legal teams can now instantly respond to the business's contract questions, reduce time spent on repetitive reviews, and gain visibility into contract data across the lifecycle. All of this is done entirely with legal oversight, so in-house lawyers are in control of the entire process but not responsible for managing low-value manual processes.

Sarah Irwin, CEO and founder of ITGC Consulting and former in-house general counsel, said, "Summize's new AI agentic experience means you have a whole AI team by your side, as its AI agents think like lawyers, act like lawyers, and help you throughout the whole contract process. It's a new approach to contracting."

The enhanced AI features build upon the company's existing CLM foundation, adding deeper automation and intelligence into everyday workflows. Summize is built for the entire business by natively embedding its CLM and contract workflows into the most-used software tools Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Salesforce, and Jira encouraging company-wide use and adoption.

"In-house legal teams are being asked to move faster without sacrificing accuracy or control. Our new release leverages agentic AI to better manage routine legal tasks, helping teams do more strategic work to move their businesses forward," said Tom Dunlop, CEO and co-founder of Summize. "At Summize, we've always been keen to innovate first, ahead of the market. Our agentic AI experience is unlike other offerings in that it was developed to solve the most pressing problems our customers face and not created to replace every single aspect of a legal function."

Summize is used by legal, procurement, and operations teams around the world to simplify and scale contract processes. The platform's integration with Microsoft 365 and other leading tools, combined with its enterprise-grade security, ensures it fits seamlessly into existing tech stacks while meeting compliance and regulatory standards. The company is experiencing rapid growth and customer adoption worldwide. Summize was recently honored with several growth and innovation awards including winning the 2025 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Award for innovations in contract technology, ranking as the number No. 8 fastest-growing technology company in the U.K. in the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 50, and receiving more than 28 badges for High Performer from the G2 Spring 2025 Awards.

Summize is demonstrating its AI-powered CLM solution at the upcoming CLOC Global Institute in Las Vegas from May 5-8 at booth #109.

About Summize

Summize unites legal teams and business stakeholders with an intuitive, self-service approach to contract lifecycle management (CLM). With a focus on simplicity and efficiency, the AI-powered platform natively integrates contract workflows with the popular collaboration and software tools that businesses use every day. Companies across a range of industries, including SeatGeek, Matillion, Huel, Avaloq, Revolut, Miami Heat, and more, trust Summize to help them work faster with contracts. Through its decentralized approach, Summize users benefit from enhanced collaboration and ease of use, powerful contract automation, improved business risk mitigation, and faster time to value. Founded in 2018, Summize is headquartered in Manchester, U.K., with U.S. offices in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.summize.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429810443/en/

Contacts:

Bridget Stasonis

summize@metiscomm.com