Hardware in the Loop Market worth $1,784.4 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The hardware in the loop market is estimated to be valued at USD 1100.8 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,784.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of this market can be attributed to the adoption in new application areas such as power electronics and industrial robotics and technological advancements in electric and autonomous vehicles. An increasing trend of software-defined vehicle systems is leading to frequent use of HIL systems for continuous software integration and testing. The growth of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is creating demand for HIL within robotics and industrial automation. The demand for economic evaluation of renewable energy systems and grid-connected inverters will also accelerate the market growth.

Hardware in the Loop Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 1100.8 million Estimated Value by 2030 $ 1,784.4 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% Market Size Available for 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Type, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Reluctance to invest Key Market Opportunities Adoption in new application areas such as power electronics and industrial robotics Key Market Drivers Faster product development with early stages of testing using hardware in the loop

Automobile vertical to have largest market size during forecast period.

The automobile sector is expected to be the largest segment of the hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) market, as the complexity of modern vehicles increases, particularly due to electric drivetrains, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving. HIL is critical to the rapid development, testing, and verification of electronic control units (ECUs) central to these developments. Automakers use HIL to reduce development cycles, verify functionality, and withstand rigorous safety and compliance audits. With the industry rapidly moving towards software-defined and connected vehicles, the need for reliable and scalable HIL platforms continues to accelerate.

Hardware segment expected to have largest market size during the forecast period.

Hardware like authentic sensors, actuators, and control units connect seamlessly with testing systems. It is poised to be the predominant offering in the HIL market, providing more authentic operational testing environments. Several industries prefer a dedicated hardware setup based on reliability and durability in testing and the capacity for high-speed, real-time simulations without latency. As the needs of testing continue to shift toward application testing needs, the use of customized hardware configurations will naturally evolve. The trend of hardware as a market offering will be fueled by continued advancements in compact and modular hardware systems that can scale across various testing environments.

China to be largest market for hardware in the loop in Asia Pacific.

With its powerful automotive industry and heavy investment in electric vehicle (EV) production, China is expected to account for the largest share of the hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) industry in the Asia Pacific Region. In March 2022, BAIC Motor and Hyundai secured a joint venture by investing USD 942 million in the construction of a new EV manufacturing facility in China. This exemplifies China's determination to advance automotive technologies. This expansion will require further testing solutions like HIL systems for electronic control units (ECUs). Thus, China's focus on EV development and automotive advancement will make the country a powerful market force in the regional HIL market.

The report profiles key players in hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) companies such as dSPACE GmbH (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Vector Informatic GmbH (Germany), Elektrobit (Germany), OPAL-RT Technologies (Canada), Speedgoat GmbH (Switzerland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), IPG Automotive GmbH (Germany), Acutronic Holding AG (Switzerland), Plexim GmbH (Switzerland), and Konrad GmbH (Germany).

