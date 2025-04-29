Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market to Amass $359.45 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 5.85% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market size is projected to reach USD 359.45 billion by 2030, and it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.85% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is largely attributed to advancements in active pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and biosimilars.

The prevailing trends suggest the growth of the captive API segment in the wake of investments in solving challenges and fostering new chemical ways for the production of APIs in-house. The strategic move can help reduce costs and contamination risk. Predominantly, artificial intelligence and protein synthesis are likely to expedite growth with greater control over the manufacturing process.

The demand for API has risen on the back of the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), diabetes and cancer. To illustrate, according to a study published in the U.S. Pharmacist in 2020 and later reported by the CDC in May 2024, around 47% of adults have at least one of the three risk factors (high blood pressure, high LDL cholesterol and smoking) for cardiovascular disease. An upsurge in CVD has aggravated public health burdens, thereby boosting R&D in APIs.

The COVID-19 pandemic underpinned the active pharmaceutical ingredients market, as leading countries and drug companies produced large quantities of components to meet the demand for the treatment of COVID-19. For instance, the U.S. requested that HCQ be imported from India. The virus also affected Canada's medicine supply system, potentially causing complications for patients.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type of Synthesis (Biotech, Synthetic), By Type of Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), By Type (Generic, Innovative), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030

Soaring consumption of biopharmaceuticals and investments in drug research and development activities for drug manufacturing have driven the industry growth. Meanwhile, high manufacturing costs and unfavorable drug price control in several countries may challenge stakeholders in the ecosystem.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, largely due to investments in emerging economies such as China and India. For instance, China is likely to witness traction for generic and innovative APIs. Besides, leading companies have established their operation in the region to boost their portfolios.

Established and emerging players have furthered their investments in organic and inorganic growth strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, R&D, product launches and innovations. In May 2024, Eli Lilly announced an increase in manufacturing investment to USD 9 billion to enhance API production.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report Highlights

Innovative APIs held the lion's share in 2024 on the back of favorable government policies and robust investments in research and development activities for drug development.

The captive APIs segment accounted for a notable market share in 2024, mainly attributed to an infusion of funds into new chemical methods for in-house API production.

The synthetic API segment held the largest revenue share in 2024 in the wake of heightened demand for generic drugs.

North America contributed the maximum revenue share in 2024 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The robust forecast is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of CVD, research in drug development and rising commercialization of APIs.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market based on type of synthesis, type of manufacturer, type, application, type of drug, and region:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Type of Synthesis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Biotech Biotech APIs Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030) Generic APIs Innovative APIs Biotech APIs Market, By Product (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030) Monoclonal Antibodies Hormones Cytokines Recombinant Proteins Therapeutic Enzymes Vaccines Blood Factors

Synthetic Synthetic APIs Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030) Generic APIs Innovative APIs



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Type of Manufacturer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Captive APIs

Merchant APIs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Generic APIs

Innovative APIs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology

CNS and Neurology

Orthopedic

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Gastroenterology

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Others

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Type of Drug Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Prescription

OTC

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018- 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma

Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG)

Viatris Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size & Outlook

