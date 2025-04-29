KSL Capital Partners Acquires JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa

Landmark Luxury Resort on Private Venetian Island Joins KSL's Portfolio of Unforgettable Travel & Leisure Businesses Around the World



DENVER, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KSL Capital Partners, LLC ("KSL"), a leading alternative investment firm, today announced its affiliates have acquired the JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa ("JW Marriott Venice"), one of Venice's premier 5-star hotels, from Aareal Bank Group. JW Marriott Venice represents the first equity transaction completed by KSL's European Capital Solutions platform, a dedicated European strategy with a versatile mandate to invest across the capital structure in travel and leisure assets in Europe with a focus on high quality urban and resort destinations.

Nestled on its own private island, Isola delle Rose, just minutes from St. Mark's Square, the JW Marriott Venice is a one-of-a-kind luxury destination that has become a guest favorite since its opening in 2015. Designed by renowned architect Matteo Thun, the resort features 266 contemporary rooms and suites, including the exclusive Uliveto Retreat. With six acclaimed restaurants, extensive conference space and the largest spa in Venice, the resort offers an unmatched blend of wellness, culinary excellence and hospitality in a setting of rich history. Guests can enjoy a range of world-class amenities, from a rooftop pool with sweeping views to lush Mediterranean gardens, a romantic historic church, kids' club, padel courts and the immersive Sapori Cooking Academy.

"With its private island setting and strong performance, coupled with Venice's enduring appeal to luxury travelers, the JW Marriott Venice exemplifies the type of irreplaceable real estate we seek to invest in," said Martin Edsinger, Partner at KSL. "We are excited to further elevate this remarkable resort through thoughtful investment and enhancements that will enrich the guest experience and ensure the JW Marriott Venice continues to stand apart as one of Europe's premier destinations."

About JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa is one of the finest 5-star hotels in Venice. Nestled on the private island of Isola delle Rose, the luxury hotel offers a tranquil retreat from the city's excitement. Just minutes from St. Mark's Square, arrive via a complimentary water shuttle to a 40-acre paradise of gardens, olive groves, and world-class amenities. Enjoy light-filled rooms, suites, and private residences, savor award-winning cuisine, or unwind at the JW Venice Spa, one of Venice's top wellness destinations. As well as being a pet-friendly hotel in Venice, the property offers pools, cooking classes, and family activities. Its stunning venues also provide unforgettable backdrops for weddings, meetings, and special celebrations.

About KSL Capital Partners

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; New York, New York; and London, England. KSL invests across three primary strategies through its equity, credit and tactical opportunities funds. KSL's current portfolio includes some of the premier properties in travel and leisure. For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com.

