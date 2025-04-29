Electrolux Group Interim report Q1 2025

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights of the first quarter of 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 32,576m (31,077) with an organic sales growth of 7.9% (-3.7), mainly driven by North America and Latin America.

Operating income significantly improved to SEK 452m (-720) corresponding to an operating margin of 1.4% (-2.3). Increased volumes and a favorable mix had a positive impact on earnings, partially offset by a slightly negative impact from price development. Cost reduction actions contributed to a SEK 1.4bn positive impact from cost efficiency.

Income for the period amounted to SEK 42m (-1,230) and earnings per share were SEK 0.16 (-4.55).

Operating cash flow after investments was SEK -3,107m (-2,686), with a seasonal outflow of operating working capital.

President and CEO Yannick Fierling's comment

Solid organic sales growth and improved operating income

Organic sales growth was solid in the quarter, 7.9%, mainly driven by a positive development in North America and Latin America. Our operating margin improved to 1.4%, up from -2.3% last year. We have successfully executed our product cost-out initiatives, from which, savings was the major contributor to the SEK 1.4bn in cost efficiency for the quarter.

Rapidly-changing market environment

The market environment was characterized by increased uncertainty as the quarter progressed. In North America and Europe, market demand was largely unchanged. However, consumer confidence declined throughout the quarter due to economic uncertainty and concerns around U.S. trade policy developments. In Latin America, consumer demand increased marginally, primarily driven by Brazil, in a market characterized by rising competitive pressure.

Effects from changes in U.S. trade policies had a minor impact in the first quarter. It is impressive how our entire organization is acting with speed and agility to mitigate and adapt to the rapidly-changing market environment. We will continue to closely monitor this to ensure that we take appropriate actions going forward, including price changes.

Outlook for 2025 impacted by increased uncertainty

Going into the second quarter of 2025, the demand outlook for home appliances is increasingly uncertain. On the back of this, we have adjusted our market outlook for North America for the full year 2025 compared to 2024 from "Neutral" to "Neutral to negative". The outlook for market demand for Europe & Asia-Pacific as well as Latin American remains "Neutral". We have also adjusted our business outlook due to changes in U.S. trade policies. We now expect a positive impact from volume/price/mix primarily as a result of our price increases aimed at offsetting tariff related cost inflation reflected in the change in external factors from "Negative" to "Significantly negative".

Profitable growth - a key strategic pillar going forward

One of our major strategic pillars is to drive profitable growth. To ensure this, we continued to invest in innovation and marketing in the quarter. Our improved market position demonstrates our ability to create sustainable consumer experiences and continuously improve our offering. With good progress on cost reductions in the first quarter we are well on track to reach SEK 3.5-4bn in savings for the full year 2025. It is also crucial to continue to improve the results in North America while simultaneously navigating the current uncertain market environment.

