Valsoft Corp: Valsoft Enters the Association Management Portfolio with the Acquisitions of Unionware and Membertrak

Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, today announced the acquisition of UnionWare and MemberTrak, two North American leaders in the union software industry.

"UnionWare and MemberTrak have established themselves as trusted names in the union software space, each with strong client loyalty and deep domain expertise," said Costa Tagalakis, Investment Partner at Valsoft. "We're excited to support their continued growth by enhancing resources and maintaining what has already made them successful."

This dual acquisition brings decades of specialized industry expertise to solidify Valsoft's presence in the association management software space. Both UnionWare and MemberTrak provide mission-critical software tailored to the unique needs of unions. UnionWare provides fully integrated labor management solutions, and MemberTrak offers easy-to-use, reliable software for trade union membership record-keeping, communication, dues tracking, and reporting.

Matt Vice, Managing Director of UnionWare and MemberTrak, shared:"Joining Valsoft is a great step for UnionWare and MemberTrak. [The people at Valsoft] understand what makes our business special and are committed to supporting our clients with continuity and care, while also opening the door to innovation and operational support."

As with all Valsoft acquisitions, both UnionWare and MemberTrak will continue to operate independently, retaining their current teams and commitment to delivering exceptional service. Valsoft is committed to enabling each company to focus on its core mission, while leveraging shared expertise and best practices from across the Valsoft network to support the future of union management technology.

About UnionWare

Founded in 1993, UnionWare provides fully integrated union-management software designed specifically for labor unions. Its flagship solution covers every aspect of union operations-from member and dues management to grievances and organizing-helping unions better serve their members through automation and insight. Learn more at www.unionware.com.

About MemberTrak

Since 1996, MemberTrak has been dedicated to providing union offices with easy-to-use, reliable software for membership record-keeping, communication, dues tracking, and reporting. With a focus on user-friendly design and responsive support, MemberTrak has helped streamline operations for trade unions across North America. Learn more at www.membertraksoftware.com

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more at www.valsoftcorp.com.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Ssin Choi (Senior Counsel), and Pamela Romero (Paralegal). Togetherwork, seller of UnionWare & MemberTrak, was represented by Gibson Dunn.

