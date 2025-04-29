Cambridge Global: From Fan Account to Ticket Guru: How Swifties for Eternity Built a Business on Love, Loyalty, and Fanfix

When Olivia Levin was 13, Taylor Swift wasn't just a pop star-she was the soundtrack to every journal entry, sleepover, and teenage daydream. Like thousands of others, Olivia turned to the internet to find people who felt the same. But unlike most fans, she turned that passion into a movement-and now, a career.

Today, Olivia runs Swifties for Eternity, a fan account that boasts over 616,000 Instagram followers, serves as a trusted ticketing source for hard-to-get concerts, and helps families across the country make once-in-a-lifetime memories. And it all started on Tumblr and Instagram, back when "Shake It Off" was just hitting the airwaves and Swift herself was still casually liking fans' posts about tennis practice.

"I didn't know anyone in real life who wanted to talk about Taylor that much," Olivia says, laughing. "But I found this whole community online who did."

A Fan, Not Just a Follower

In high school, her fan page caught Swift's eye. First, it was a few likes. Then came the DM that would change everything.

"Senior year, Taylor messaged me out of nowhere," Olivia recalls. "I was moving into my Reputation era, and so was she."

Soon after, Olivia was invited to Taylor's very exclusive fan event at her Rhode Island home. Twenty-five fans. A private listening session of an unreleased album. A couchside conversation with the woman whose music had scored her adolescence.

"It was surreal. You're sitting in Taylor Swift's house and she's telling you the meaning behind her new songs."

At the time, Olivia's Instagram had about 20,000 followers. The account was a side hobby-a fun, if occasionally overwhelming, community she juggled with high school, college, and eventually a marketing job in book publishing.

That all changed in 2023.

When the Eras Tour Hit, Everything Changed

Olivia was laid off from her publishing job just as the Eras Tour-Taylor's juggernaut return to stadiums-kicked off. But by then, she had a dedicated following of 100k, brand interest, and a new agent. "I realized I didn't have to go back to a 9-to-5 I wasn't passionate about," she says.

She leaned in. Hard. She grew to 450k, then past 600k. But what truly set her apart wasn't just Swift content-it was what she did for the community.

Olivia became the person people turned to for face-value concert tickets in an era of $1,000+ resale prices. Hundreds of fans, many of them parents desperate to surprise their kids, started messaging her.

"It started as something I did for free. I'd verify tickets, connect people-it just took over my life."

Then came Fanfix .

Enter Fanfix: A Platform With Purpose

Fanfix , a platform for creators to monetize exclusive content and engagement, reached out in early summer 2024. Olivia forwarded it to her agent. They liked what they saw.

"I didn't want to put Taylor content behind a paywall-that wasn't the point," she explains. "But I realized the ticket stuff? That took real time."

She was spending hours a day sorting through Google Forms, vetting sellers, and talking with buyers. It was essentially a part-time job. "I needed to value my time or I'd have to walk away from it entirely."

So she set up a Fanfix subscription-$4 to $5 a month, cancel anytime. Through it, she now posts tickets-still at face value only-and connects fans with verified sellers. "It's the same mission," she says. "Just now I can afford to keep doing it."

Dylan Harari, Fanfix 's Chief Revenue Officer, sees Olivia's account as exemplary of the platform's mission: "Olivia's 'Swifties For Eternity' is a perfect example of what FanFix is all about: creators building tight-knit, passionate communities around shared interests, and actually earning from it. She's cultivated a space where Taylor Swift fans don't just consume content, they connect, engage, and belong. It's community-powered monetization at its best."

Memories That Matter

The stories are emotional, intimate, and deeply human. One dad surprised his daughter with tickets and filmed her crying in the kitchen. A husband messaged Olivia for help surprising his wife with a last-minute concert flight. A group of girls road-tripping to the Miami show in handmade outfits had no tickets-they were just there for the vibes. Olivia found them a pair.

"People tag me in videos of their reactions. Moms crying. Daughters screaming. That's what makes it worth it."

The buzz only grew. Noah Kahan followed her. Other fandoms began noticing. Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, and Chappell Roan-all artists whose fans faced the same ticketing hellscape-started to rely on her platform. "The Eras Tour set a precedent," she says. "Now people know what's possible, and how unfair things are."

She does market research before expanding. "If the tickets aren't inflated, it's not worth it. I don't do international anymore. Just where it's really needed."

Navigating the Backlash

With visibility comes drama. Olivia faced backlash online-some accusing her of profiting off fans, even though she never upsells tickets.

"I deleted Twitter. I was getting hate for something I'd done for free for years. But the Instagram community really showed up for me. They got it."

She made it clear: the content remains free. The subscription is only for access to tickets. "And no one's guaranteed anything," she says. "I still choose people at random. I just verify they're actual fans."

The Fan Account That Became a Business

Olivia doesn't call herself an influencer. She calls herself a fan.

"It's wild. I never thought running a Taylor Swift fan account would become a full-time job. But with Fanfix , it could be."

And it's not just about money. The structure Fanfix provides-filtered DMs, clearer conversations, less chaos-has allowed her to focus, scale, and create a sustainable model. "It's not like brand deals, which come in waves," she says. "It's stable. If you build real community, people will follow you."

There may be new business opportunities coming soon. She hints at them but won't say more. "None of this would have happened if I hadn't started that fan account."

And maybe that's the real headline: Fan accounts are the new networking tools. In Olivia's case, it introduced her to friends, agents, industry insiders, and countless families whose concert memories now include a little piece of her story.

"It was never the plan," she says. "But it's been the best surprise of my life."

CONTACT:

Andrew Mitchell

media@cambridgeglobal.com

SOURCE: Cambridge Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-fan-account-to-ticket-guru-how-swifties-for-eternity-built-1021179