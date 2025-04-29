Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Kingsdale Advisors, the strategic shareholder and governance advisory firm trusted by business leaders for 22 years, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Boles as its new President.

Boles brings over two decades of experience in capital markets, corporate communications and investor relations. Most recently, he served on the executive leadership team of the Canadian Bankers Association, where he led initiatives to advance industry priorities, manage reputational risks and promote sound public policy during pivotal events like the rollout of pandemic-era relief measures.

"Aaron's appointment strengthens Kingsdale's leadership team as we continue to expand our offerings to meet the needs of our clients in an increasingly dynamic environment," said Wes Hall, Founder and CEO of Kingsdale Advisors. "We look forward to drawing on his expertise to deliver even greater value to the boards and management teams we support through change, risk and high-stakes situations."

Boles previously held senior leadership positions at Capstone Infrastructure Corporation, Macquarie Group and Capital Group, where he was instrumental in shaping communications and investor relations strategies that built stakeholder trust and enhanced shareholder value. He has also advised Canada's leading companies during his time with some of the country's most prominent strategic communications firms, including NATIONAL Public Relations and Fleishman-Hillard.

"I am honoured to join Kingsdale at a pivotal time for both the firm and the broader market," said Boles. "Kingsdale has set the standard for trusted, results-driven advice to Canada's leading boards and management. I look forward to working with Wes and the talented team here to continue delivering the insight and outcomes our clients expect."

Boles has studied at the University of Toronto and at the University of Victoria where he earned his Juris Doctor (JD) from the Faculty of Law and a bachelor's degree in political science.

