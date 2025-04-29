US solar cell production is set to double in under two years, driven by growth in domestic content. Anza shares second-quarter 2025 insights into the solar supply chain amid uncertainty. From pv magazine USA Anza, a subscription-based data and analytics software platform, released its Q2 2025 Domestic Content Insights report that reveals trends in domestic manufacturing of solar modules and battery energy storage systems (BESS). While only four months following Anza's last report, dramatic shifts in U. S. domestic content and trade policy caused Anza's Strategic Sourcing Team to communicate ...

