Collagen & Gelatin Market worth US$1,671.3 million in 2030 5.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Collagen & Gelatin Market, valued at US$1,203.9 million in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.8%, reaching US$1,295.5 million in 2025 and an impressive US$1,671.3 million by 2030. Growing incidence of diabetes, cancer, and chronic diseases; rising demand for advanced wound care products; surge in surgical procedures; increasing use in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine; extensive application of collagen as a drug delivery system are driving the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=95663122

Browse in-depth TOC on "Collagen & Gelatin Market"

228 - Tables

44 - Figures

240 - Pages

By Based on segment, the collagen & gelatin market is divided into bovine, porcine, and others. The large share of the bovine segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of bovine-derived collagen and gelatin in regenerative medicine. Additionally, the increased usage of biomaterials is primarily due to the biocompatibility and biodegradability properties exhibited by these materials.

By Based on application, The collagen market is segmented into orthopaedic, wound care, dental, surgical, cardiovascular, and other applications. In 2024, the orthopaedic application segment accounted for the largest share of the collagen market by applications due to the rising demand for scaffolds and substitutes due to their extensive use in orthopaedic surgeries. This dominance is expected to continue throughout the forecast period due to the rising number of road trauma cases.

By geography, the collagen & gelatin market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America held the largest share of the collagen & gelatin market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific registered the highest CAGR growth within the collagen & gelatin market during the forecast period due to its increasing application for research and clinical diagnostics, adoption of collagen & gelatin for transplantation-associated research, and government initiatives and industrial collaboration.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=95663122

The report profiles key players such as Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Smith+Nephew plc (UK), DSM-Firmenich (Netherlands), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd. (Israel), Collagen Solutions plc (UK), Regenity (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), and Solventum (US).

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES (US):

Integra LifeSciences leads in the collagen & gelatin market. It operates through two business segments, namely Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers engineered bovine collagen, bovine dermis, porcine urinary bladder, human amniotic tissue, and resorbable synthetic mesh products through its Tissue Technologies Segment. This segment recorded a decline of 3.3% in 2024 over 2023 due to the impact of the lost revenue related to the Boston product recall, which was partially offset by double-digit growth from BioD and Gentrix and mid-single-digit growth in Integra skin and MediHoney. The company's leading position is attributable to its diversified product portfolio, geographical expansion, and adoption of organic and inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in March 2024, Integra Life Sciences received an US FDA approval to commercialize a dermal regeneration template for repairing scar contractures.

SMITH+NEPHEW PLC (UK):

Smith+Nephew is one of the leading players in the collagen & gelatin market due to its robust portfolio, including innovative collagen-based scaffolds and collagenase-based enzymatic debridement agents. The company operates through three business segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. It offers collagen and gelatin products through its advanced wound management business segment. Additionally, the company's strong global presence, strategic partnerships, and commitment to customer-centric solutions position it as a key player in the competitive collagen and gelatin space. The company possesses a strong geographical presence with a broad range of distribution networks to solidify its leadership in the collagen and gelatin market. The advanced wound management business segment of Smith+Nephew has experienced a positive growth rate of 4.7% in the year 2024 and maintained positive momentum in 2024, with growth accelerating toward the end of the year.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Wound Care Market

Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market

Orthopedic Devices Market

Cardiovascular Devices Market

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market

Get access to the latest updates on Collagen and Gelatin Companies and Collagen and Gelatin Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/collagen--gelatin-market-worth-us1-671-3-million-in-2030-5-8-cagr--marketsandmarkets-302440902.html